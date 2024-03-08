3 TCW Mutual Funds for Better Returns

TCW mutual funds, with more than 50 years of investment experience, offer a wide range of mutual funds catering to both institutional investors and individuals. With assets under management totaling $210 billion as of Dec 31, 2023, TCW offers a diverse range of mutual funds across fixed income, equities and international markets through its MetWest and TCW Fund portfolios. All these attributes position TCW as a compelling choice for investment.

From an investment standpoint, we have selected three TCW mutual funds, which are expected to hedge one's portfolio against any economic downturn and provide attractive returns. Mutual funds, in general, reduce transaction costs and diversify the portfolio without commission charges mostly associated with stock purchases (read more: Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money).

These mutual funds boast a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), have positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5,000 and carry a low expense ratio.

TCW Relative Value Dividend Appreciation Fund TGIGX invests most of its assets along with borrowings, if any, in equity securities of dividend-paying companies. TGIGX generally invests in companies that have leaders who efficiently manage environmental sustainability and social responsibilities with good governance and solid financial resources.

Diane E. Jaffee has been the lead manager of TGIGX since Nov 15, 2001. Most of the fund’s exposure was in companies like Broadcom (4.4%), JPMorgan Chase (3.9%) and McKesson Corp (3.9%) as of Oct 31, 2023.

TGIGX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 13.3% and 11.9%, respectively. TGIGX has an annual expense ratio of 0.90%. TGIGX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

To see how this fund performed compared to its category and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.

TCW Relative Value Large Cap Fund TGDVX seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing in equity securities of large capitalization companies.

Diane E. Jaffee has been the lead manager of TGDVX since Feb 27, 1999. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like McKesson Corp (4.3%), Broadcom Inc. (4.1%) and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (4%) as of Oct 31, 2023.

TGDVX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 11.5% and 11.2%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.90%. TGDVX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

TCW Relative Value Mid Cap Fund TGVOX seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing its assets in equity securities of companies with a market capitalization range of companies comprising the Russell Mid Cap Value Index.

Diane E. Jaffee has been the lead manager of TGVOX since Jun 29, 2011. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Arch Capital Group Ltd. (4.6%), Popular, Inc. (4%) and Apollo Global Management, Inc. (3.7%) as of Oct 31, 2023.

TGVOX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 9.1% and 9.7%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.85%. TGVOX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?



Zacks' free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>





Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Get Your Free (TGDVX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (TGIGX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (TGVOX): Fund Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.