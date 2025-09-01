3 Tariff-Proof Retailers Making New All-time Highs

American importers are facing the highest average tariff rates in nearly 100 years following President Trump’s India tariff bump, and businesses are quickly coming to terms with a difficult choice: take a margin hit from the added costs or pass the burden onto their customers.

So far, it's been a mix of both, but the retail industry companies are beginning to buckle as their margins can’t support the ever-increasing import taxes.

However, not every company in the sector is struggling; these three companies have seen their stocks hit new all-time highs this month thanks to business strategies that help them avoid the bulk of the tariffs.

Companies That Avoid Tariffs Can Expand Margins

Tariffs naturally hurt companies that rely heavily on imported materials, but their impact is often felt far and wide throughout the economy. Knowing that their competitors will be forced to raise prices to protect their margins, domestic producers frequently raise their prices, as they can use the extra revenue to expand their margins.

Put on your pretend hat and imagine two companies that sell similar products for $20 a piece. Company A imports 80% of its material from a country with a 25% tariff, while Company B imports 20% with the same tariff rate. Company A will need to raise its price by $4 to maintain its margin, as most of its material will be subject to tariffs.

However, Company B can maintain its margins with only a $1 price increase.

If Company A charges $24 for its product, Company B can raise its prices to $23 and retain the extra $2 as profit. Not only does Company B now have a more competitive price, but it also has a more substantial margin.

This concept is even more pronounced in the retail sector, where margins are thin and competition is fierce.

Three Retail Giants With Minimal Tariff Headwinds

We’ve identified three major retailers with successful tariff mitigation strategies, and their stocks have been rewarded in 2025 with new all-time highs. Strong technical and fundamental trends are expected to continue driving these stocks upward throughout the remainder of the year.

eBay: Providing a Platform Instead of Merchandise

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) has reached new all-time highs thanks to its successful platform that pairs buyers and sellers.

You’re likely familiar with the eBay bidding process: potential customers bid on an item (similar to a silent auction) until the sale time runs out, at which point the item is awarded to the highest bidder.

eBay collects fees from sellers for each item sold on its platform, such as insertion fees for opening a bid or final value charges when an item is sold.

However, since eBay doesn’t own or hold any inventory, it doesn’t pay any tariffs; all import charges are the responsibility of the two parties initiating the transaction.

eBay’s business model has led to strong earnings growth, and its net margin is currently over 20%, a hefty number for a retailer. Despite the 51% year-to-date (YTD) gain, the stock still trades at just 20x earnings, substantially below the industry average of 35x earnings.

The uptrend is evident on the daily chart, but one area of concern is the support level at the 50-day simple moving average (SMA). EBAY shares broke out above trend following the company’s top- and bottom-line Q2 earnings beat, but a return to the 50-day SMA is possible from here.

Tractor Supply Co: Reliable Domestic Sourcing

Tractor Supply Co. (NYSE: TSCO) is more than just a farm equipment store; it’s a lifestyle brand with a dedicated clientele. Farms nationwide depend on Tractor Supply for equipment, machinery, animal feed, and other agricultural supplies.

And thanks to its domestic sourcing model, TSCO estimates that only 12% of its sales come from imported products.

The company posted a record sales of $4.44 billion in Q2 2025, and a new uptrend has recently brought the stock to a new all-time high. A bullish Golden Cross now appears on the daily chart, which is sure to delight TSCO shareholders.

The last Golden Cross formed for TSCO was in early 2024, and the stock gained 30% in less than 10 months afterward.

TJX: Buying Excess Apparel Avoids Import Taxes

The TJX Companies Inc. (NYSE: TJX) owns the bargain hunter’s favorite trio of stores in TJ Maxx, Marshalls, and HomeGoods. TJX employs a similar business model across all three: locating overstocked or excess inventory from other retailers and purchasing it at a discount.

In this model, tariffs are actually a tailwind since they often create chaos when major retailers place orders.

These orders are placed months in advance, and as the Trump tariff policy shifts rapidly, these retailers are forced to cancel or liquidate merchandise.

Supply chain disruptions are an advantage for the TJX umbrella, which leverages the opportunity to acquire brand-name merchandise at a steep discount.

TJX shares have soared this summer thanks to a Q2 earnings beat that featured 4% comp sales and a guidance raise to $59.6 billion in full-year revenue.

As the RSI and MACD indicated, Bullish technical trends also suggest further upside. Tariffs aren’t going away anytime soon, so TJX’s momentum is likely to continue as consumers feel more pressure to bargain hunt.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.