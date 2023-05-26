3 Surprising Short-Squeeze Opportunities to Jump On Now

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Short-squeeze opportunities are capturing the attention of investors, both seasoned traders and newcomers alike. These sudden and dramatic surges in stock prices, can offer enticing prospects for shrewd investors.

This article will delve into three unexpected short-squeeze opportunities. These top short-squeeze stocks present intriguing possibilities.

When seeking short-squeeze opportunities, identifying stocks with high short interest becomes vital. Such stocks are prime targets for short-sellers.

When anything triggers a surge in buying activity, it can force short sellers to cover their positions, driving stock prices even higher.

In this article, we delve into three lesser-known stocks that have attracted considerable short interest, positioning them as potential candidates for a short squeeze.

Having said this, it is important to remain vigilant about the risks.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO)

Source: Luis War / Shutterstock.com

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) has witnessed a rollercoaster in its stock price, soaring from under $1 in early 2020 to a high of $13.60 in late 2021. However, the share price has recently plummeted, closing at a meager 49 cents on May 1.

Electrameccanica faced setbacks along the way, with notable announcements further impacting investor sentiment. The company voluntarily issued a safety recall for its SOLO G3 vehicles in February.

The recall created concerns about product quality and customer satisfaction. Following that, in April, Electrameccanica made an unexpected and noteworthy decision.

The company plans to initiate a repurchase program for all 429 units of SOLO G3 and G2 vehicles manufactured between 2019, 2021, 2022, and 2023.

Considering these recent developments, achieving a successful turnaround for Electrameccanica appears highly unlikely.

However, for investors looking for potentially lucrative short-squeeze opportunities, the stock’s volatile history combined with recent announcements could make it an intriguing candidate.

Investing in short-squeeze stocks can be a high-risk, high-reward endeavor. It requires careful evaluation of factors such as short interest levels, market sentiment, and potential catalysts.

While Electrameccanica faces challenges, there remains a possibility that unexpected positive news or renewed market interest could fuel a short squeeze.

Investing in short-squeeze stocks carries inherent risks, and thorough due diligence is essential. The path to a successful turnaround for Electrameccanica may seem uncertain.

This surprising short-squeeze opportunity could present a chance to capitalize on market volatility.

Tattooed Chef (TTCF)

Source: Spyro the Dragon / Shutterstock.com

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF), a plant-based food company, entered the market through a SPAC merger in 2020, showcasing promising growth figures initially.

However, the company has trouble achieving profitability, casting a shadow over its prospects.

In March, Tattooed Chef faced setbacks, delaying the release of its annual report. It caused a substantial drop in its stock price, as detailed by Chris MacDonald.

In April, the company received a noncompliance notice from Nasdaq, adding to its challenges. Over the last year, the stock has witnessed a staggering decline of over 90%, dampening investor confidence.

Any substantial strides toward profitability could catalyze a remarkable short-squeeze phenomenon. Throughout 2023, Tattooed Chef has maintained a consistently high level of short interest, indicative of the skepticism surrounding its performance.

As of May 24, the stock price has plummeted to a mere 61 cents. It presents a good prospect for those looking to capitalize on short-squeeze opportunities. With the potential for a turnaround in the company’s fortunes, opportunistic investors may be tempted to jump on the bandwagon.

Nikola Corp. (NKLA)

Source: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA), an electric vehicle (EV) company, has become a focal point for short sellers amidst the volatile world of EV stocks.

Plagued by controversy over the past two years, Nikola has emerged as a top contender among short-squeeze stocks. The departure of founder Trevor Milton in September 2020 heightened scrutiny surrounding the company. Allegations from short-seller Hindenburg Research accused Nikola of misleading claims and falsifying information about its products.

Legal troubles compounded Nikola’s woes when Trevor Milton was convicted of three counts of fraud in October 2022. Nikola’s stock has dropped nearly 90% in the past year, adding to its appeal as a potential short-squeeze opportunity.

However, short sellers remain skeptical about a potential recovery and continue to anticipate further declines in Nikola’s stock value.

The company’s controversial nature makes it an attractive option for risk-tolerant investors.

While Nikola strives to regain credibility, it is important not to overlook the potential for a significant short squeeze.

As the EV industry evolves, the clash between short sellers and those seeking short-squeeze opportunities remains a constant. Nikola’s journey is a cautionary tale, highlighting the intricacies of investing in high-profile stocks.

Nikola stands out in the realm of short-squeeze stocks, with its tumultuous past and continuous skepticism from short sellers. It attracts the attention of experienced investors and those seeking to capitalize on unforeseen market dynamics.

