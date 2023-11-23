3 Surprising Companies Where You Can Make $150K+/Year

When you think about jobs that pay six-figure or higher, you might think of jobs in tech or investment banking. But other fields — and some surprising companies — are also offering high-paying salaries.

How To Get Free Money: 15 Proven Ways

More: What To Do If You Owe Back Taxes to the IRS

In-N-Out store manager

For instance, Eat This Not That reported that a store manager at a well-known chain can earn $180,000. Lynsi Snyder, president and owner of In-N-Out and granddaughter of founders Harry and Esther Snyder, said in the book, “The Ins-N-Outs of In-N-Out Burger: The Inside Story of California’s First Drive-Thru and How It Became a Beloved Cultural Icon.”

In her book, Snyder said that In-N-Out strongly values loyalty to the company and likes to reward workers for their commitment.

“Offering the highest wages in the industry is one way we attract the best,” she wrote, according to Eat His Not That.

UPS driver

In July, UPS announced that full-time drivers will make around $170,000 in annual pay and benefits as part of a new labor contract.

“When you look at total compensation, by the end of the new contract, the average UPS full-time driver will make about $170,000 annually in pay and benefits,” CEO Carol Tome said in anearnings call according to the transcript.

“And for all part-time union employees already working at UPS, by the end of this contract, they will be making at least $25.75 per hour while receiving full healthcare and pension benefits. In fact, our part-timers are among only 7% of all U.S. part-time workers in the private sector to enjoy these benefits.”

Home Depot

According to Narcity, some of Home Depot’s full-time remote roles, such as customer service, managerial positions, IT, and cybersecurity, are paying up to $190,000.

In addition, every Home Depot employee is guaranteed benefits via pay bonuses, paid parental leave, and employee discounts on shopping, groceries, and electronics, Narcity added.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 3 Surprising Companies Where You Can Make $150K+/Year

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.