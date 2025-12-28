3 Supercharged Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Into the 2030s

Key Points

Growth stocks abound in a wide range of sectors, although they tend to fall in and out of favor with investors, depending on the macro and/or market environment. Quality growth stocks can augment your portfolio returns with time and offset the more value-oriented businesses in your basket of buys.

If you are looking for top growth stocks to buy and hold well into the 2030s, here are three no-brainer names to consider right now.

1. Amazon

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) continues to underscore the strength of its business and deliver fantastic growth for long-term shareholders. Over the three-year trailing period alone, the stock has delivered a total return of close to 173% for investors. Pull that time frame back 10 years, and you're looking at a total return of more than 600%.

Even though past performance isn't a promise of future returns, Amazon has proven its ability to thrive in a wide range of macroenvironments and capitalize on new growth waves. Amazon Web Services (AWS) remains Amazon's primary profit engine and currently accounts for approximately 30% of the global cloud infrastructure market.

That said, advertising is Amazon's fastest-growing segment, with annualized revenue for the segment set to exceed $60 billion in 2025. By leveraging its unique first-party data and expanding into upper-funnel ads via Prime Video and streaming partnerships, Amazon's ad business could easily approach $100 billion annually within a few years.

Amazon is investing heavily in AI across its entire ecosystem, and its planned capital expenditures are projected at $125 billion in 2025. Amazon's growing AI ecosystem includes its custom silicon chips, Trainium for AI model training, and Inferentia for running models. These chips aim to provide high performance at a lower cost compared to competitors like Nvidia and are used to power internal services such as the Rufus shopping assistant.

To sustain its e-commerce moat, Amazon has deployed over 1 million robots in its warehouses, and management projects this will save up to $4 billion annually in fulfillment costs. These efficiencies, alongside a shift to regionalized warehouse models, are expected to significantly lift operating margins for the retail segment by 2030.

Amazon's third-quarter revenue totaled $180.2 billion, up 13% year over year. AWS segment sales were up 20% from one year ago. The company's operating income came to $17.4 billion, which was flat year over year but included $2.5 billion for a Federal Trade Commission (FTC) settlement and $1.8 billion in severance, without which it would have been $21.7 billion. Net income rose 38% compared to Q3 2024, to $21.2 billion. Amazon continues to look like a compelling buy.

2. Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) boasts a trailing-10-year return in the ballpark of 90%, thanks to its robust cystic fibrosis (CF) drug franchise and growing foothold on the lucrative rare disease drug market. Vertex holds a near-monopoly in the market for drugs that treat the underlying cause of CF, and its key product patents extend into the late 2030s, so it can rely on a stable and highly profitable financial foundation.

The company is actively diversifying its portfolio with several high-potential programs in late-stage clinical development that target large, underserved markets, including kidney disease, pain management, and type 1 diabetes. Vertex has a solid balance sheet with low debt, habitually high profit margins (over 30%), and substantial free cash flow, which gives it the flexibility to fund research and development (R&D) and pursue strategic acquisitions. The company ended Q3 2025 with about $12 billion in cash and investments on hand.

Vertex continues to actively launch Casgevy, the first-ever gene-editing therapy (which it developed with CRISPR Therapeutics) and a functional cure for sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia. Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics are expanding access to Casgevy through authorized treatment centers and securing reimbursement agreements in multiple countries. The therapy is approved in the U.S., the E.U., and the U.K. for eligible patients 12 years and older.

Another ongoing major launch is for Journavx, a non-opioid medicine for moderate-to-severe acute pain. Over 300,000 prescriptions have been written for the drug as of mid-October 2025, and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) just approved the drug for use in the U.S. in January.

The company is also advancing its candidates inaxaplin (for APOL1-mediated kidney disease) and povetacicept (for IgA nephropathy). Both treatments are in late-stage clinical development for their respective conditions. Vertex completed enrollment in the interim analysis cohort of the AMPLITUDE global phase 2/3 trial for inaxaplin in September 2025. The pre-planned interim analysis is expected once this cohort has been treated for 48 weeks. If the results are positive, this analysis could serve as the basis for seeking accelerated approval in the U.S.

The FDA already granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation for povetacicept in IgA nephropathy. Vertex is on track to file for accelerated approval in the U.S. in the first half of 2026 if the 36-week interim analysis data is positive. Another key candidate to watch in late-stage trials is zimislecel, a potential one-time functional cure for type 1 diabetes using stem cell-derived islet cells. The phase 3 trial continues to enroll and dose patients, and the goal is to file for approval after one year of insulin-free follow-up.

So, there could be several new regulatory filings and approvals on the horizon for Vertex in 2026 and 2027. Vertex reported revenue that surpassed $3 billion in Q3 2025, up 11% from the year-ago quarter. It also generated net income of $1.1 billion in the quarter. If you want to invest in a growth-oriented healthcare stock with a tremendous runway still ahead, this looks like a business well worth buying. Its strategy of serial innovation and diversification beyond CF looks poised to drive significant revenue and earnings growth into the 2030s and beyond.

3. TJX Companies

TJX Companies (NYSE: TJX) has experienced a run-up of almost 150% over the last five years and has outpaced the growth of many of its fellow retailers thanks to its innovative, effective business model. TJX's off-price model, which involves opportunistically sourcing brand-name merchandise at a significant discount and creating a treasure hunt experience for shoppers, has proven resilient across various economic cycles and competitive threats, including the rise of e-commerce.

Management is targeting a long-term footprint of 7,000 stores globally, up from over 5,191 at the end of fiscal Q3 2026. So, there's a significant runway for physical growth in existing markets as well as new target markets. Unlike traditional retailers with seasonal stock, TJX stores receive new shipments several times a week to create an ever-changing inventory. This encourages frequent repeat visits from shoppers who enjoy finding hidden gems.

The unpredictability of the assortment creates a sense of adventure and reward, and because items are often unique and sell quickly, shoppers are incentivized to complete their purchases. Many TJX brands have a limited presence or no online presence at all, which also drives consumers to shop in person at their various brick-and-mortar establishments. TJX attracts a wide range of consumers across all income levels. In the current economic climate of 2025, TJX is thriving as cost-conscious consumers shift away from full-price department stores toward off-price options.

Its stores tend to lack fixed walls between departments, which allows managers to quickly expand or contract categories based on current trends or local consumer demand. With over 21,000 global vendors, TJX's massive buying power ensures it is a preferred partner for brands looking to clear inventory discreetly and keep shelves stocked with desirable labels.

TJX Companies performed well in the third quarter of its fiscal year 2026, beating Wall Street's expectations for both earnings per share (EPS) and revenue. The company reported EPS of $1.28 on $15.1 billion in revenue, 12% and 7% increases year over year, respectively. The company also returned $1.1 billion to shareholders during the quarter through share repurchases and dividends.

TJX Companies pays a dividend that yields around 1% based on current share prices and has raised its dividend every year for almost three decades and counting. This looks like a top retail growth stock to buy and hold for the long run.

