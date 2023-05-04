3 Supercharged Dividend Stocks to Buy if There's a Stock Market Sell-Off

You might be nervous that the current market momentum could evaporate at any moment. And no one could blame you for feeling that way. After all, yet another bank failed. The Federal Reserve thinks that a recession is more likely this year.

Even if a downturn is on the way, some stocks should hold up pretty well. Here are three supercharged dividend stocks to buy if there's a market sell-off.

1. Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable's (NYSE: BEP) (NYSE: BEPC) shares have soared close to 20% so far in 2023. I think the stock should go much higher regardless of what happens with the overall market.

Many stocks have tailwinds; Brookfield Renewable has a tail-typhoon. The demand for renewable energy will almost certainly continue to grow tremendously over the next decade and beyond. To achieve government targets for net-zero carbon emissions, the amount of power generated by solar and wind will have to more than quadruple from 2020 levels.

Brookfield Renewable is gearing up to help meet that demand. The company's development pipeline capacity is 110 gigawatts -- more than 4 times its current capacity of around 25 gigawatts.

In the meantime, Brookfield Renewable pays investors handsomely to wait for what should be massive growth. The distribution yield currently tops 4%.

2. Eli Lilly

By early March 2023, shares of Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) were down close to 15%. It's a much different story now for the big drugmaker, with the stock up more than 10% year to date for a positive swing of around 25%.

Much of Lilly's impressive turnaround is the result of investors' excitement about the prospects for Mounjaro. The drug is already racking up big sales in treating type 1 diabetes. In April, Lilly announced overwhelmingly positive results from a late-stage study targeting weight loss.

Depending on which analyst you ask, Mounjaro could ultimately generate peak sales of between $15 billion to $25 billion. And it's not the only potentially big growth driver in Lilly's pipeline. The company also has great expectations for Alzheimer's disease drug donanemab and atopic dermatitis drug lebrikizumab, among others.

Income investors might not be overly excited about Lilly's dividend yield of a little over 1.1%. However, the drugmaker's growth prospects should generate enthusiasm. And its sales shouldn't be impacted much, if at all, by a recession, making Lilly a solid stock to own during turbulent times.

3. McDonald's

You might say that McDonald's (NYSE: MCD) shareholders, to use the hamburger chain's tag line, are lovin' it these days. The stock is up more than 13% year to date after handily beating the market in 2022.

But is McDonald's likely to outperform if there's a stock market sell-off? I think so. Investors often turn to familiar blue chip stocks with solid underlying business models when the going gets tough.

If a recession is indeed on the way, McDonald's could even experience a sales boost. The company's business thrived during the Great Recession of 2007 to 2009. It could do so again in what economists think will be a relatively mild economic downturn.

Regardless of what happens, investors should love McDonald's dividend. The company has increased its dividend for 46 consecutive years. Its yield currently tops 2%.

