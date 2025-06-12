3 Summer Stocks With Insider Buying and Analyst Support

Summer is traditionally a time when lower volume can limit upward momentum. Nonetheless, it’s only a few weeks away from the next earnings season, and earnings drive stock price growth. Therefore, if investors have cash to apply towards a short-term trade, there are several consumer discretionary stocks to watch.

Investors who are looking for seasonal opportunities should look at Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG), Traeger Inc. (NYSE: COOK), and 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ: FLWS). All three stocks are down in 2025. However, each has recently shown strong insider buying.

Insider buying suggests that company executives believe the company’s stock is undervalued. By itself, insider buying doesn’t make any stock a buy. However, each company has bullish analyst sentiment that supports a potential swing trade.

Topgolf Callaway May Be Better Apart

[content-module:Forecast|NYSE:MODG]

Battered by a combination of higher interest rates and persistent inflation, Topgolf Callaway Brands has been a poor investment in the last three years. Since peaking near $37 in late 2021, MODG stock is down nearly 80%.

Part of the problem is that the Topgolf brand has been a drag on the company’s earnings. The company took on significant debt to buy the driving range/dining franchise in 2010, but scaling up has been difficult, particularly in a rising interest rate environment. Even 15 years in, the business unit doesn’t significantly contribute to earnings and free cash flow.

But what if they were separate businesses? The company has announced plans to spin off approximately 80% of the Topgolf business in 2025. A belief that Topgolf and Callaway may do better as separate entities may be what fueled the recent MODG stock purchases by director Adebayo O Ogunlesi, who made five separate buys between June 4 and June 10.

The company posted a surprise profit in its May earnings report. Analysts give the stock a consensus price target of $10.33, which would give investors an upside of more than 30%.

Traeger Is Heating Up for the Summer

[content-module:Forecast|NYSE:COOK]

Penny stocks offer significant gains for investors who are comfortable with their inherent risk. That’s why risk-tolerant investors may want to look at Traeger. The company went public in 2021, a time when any initial public offering (IPO) seemed appetizing. However, the combination of high interest rates and inflation has hurt both the company and its core customer.

COOK stock is down 29% in the last 12 months and 25% in 2025. The company is not profitable and has net debt of $410 million, which is almost double its market cap of $243 million.

However, the company’s latest earnings report showed expanding net margins. That's one reason it raised its full-year revenue and earnings guidance. This also comes at a time that is typically Traeger’s strongest season due to Father’s Day and the Fourth of July.

Chief executive officer (CEO) Jeremy Andrus made four separate buys of COOK stock between June 2 and June 6. Analysts give the stock a consensus price target of $2.44, which is a 33% increase from the stock’s price on June 11.

FLWS Stock May Have a Budding Turnaround Story

[content-module:Forecast|NASDAQ:FLWS]

1-800-FLOWERS.com stock is down 36.9% in 2025, and with a price just over $5, it can almost be considered a penny stock. The gifting company faces strong competition from online and brick-and-mortar retailers. The company also continues to invest in artificial intelligence to improve the efficiency of its marketing and fulfillment operations.

This company needs a strong consumer base. Without that, it needs events like Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, and the wedding season to drive gifting demand.

That's where the opportunity may be for risk-tolerant investors. Fund 1 Investments is a major shareholder and has made 10 separate buys since mid-May. Analysts also give the stock a $7.50 price target, which is an upside of over 42%.

