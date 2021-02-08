3 Strong Retail Stocks to Consider Buying Before Earnings

On today’s episode of Full Court Finance at Zacks, we take a look at the broader earnings picture ahead of another busy week on Wall Street. The episode then dives into three retail stocks that report their quarterly financial results later this week and might be worth buying as longer-term bets.

Stocks jumped once again on Monday after the S&P 500 posted its strongest week since November last week. Wall Street continues to price in that the U.S. government will roll out more economic stimulus. Meanwhile, investors have clearly started to appreciate how strong earnings results have been.

All of the big tech giants, from Apple AAPL to Amazon AMZN, crushed their quarterly results and flexed their growth muscles during what is still a tough economic environment for many. Other economic bellwethers outside of tech have also posted better-than-projected results and provided encouraging guidance (also read: Q4 Earnings Growth Turns Positive).

This brings us to the three retail stocks that all report later this week. The first up is speaker giant Sonos SONO that has grown within a crowded market. The company is also expanding beyond its device business with a premium streaming music service that hopes to compete against Spotify SPOT and others. Sonos shares have surged to new records, yet at around $30 they might be considered “cheap” by some.

Yeti YETI stock has also soared over the last year as it expands its portfolio far beyond expensive coolers and is part of a group of higher-end retail brands such as Lululemon LULU and Peloton PTON that have continued to grow.

Meanwhile, Tempur Sealy TPX has ramped up its digital and direct-to-consumer business to better compete against digital-focused newcomers and bed-in-a-box firms like Casper CSPR. All three stocks also stand to benefit from home improvement/upgrade-based spending.

Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation



Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it’s expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.



A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks’ just-released special report reveals 8 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.



See 8 breakthrough stocks now>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN): Get Free Report



Apple Inc. (AAPL): Free Stock Analysis Report



lululemon athletica inc. (LULU): Free Stock Analysis Report



Sonos, Inc. (SONO): Get Free Report



Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX): Free Stock Analysis Report



YETI Holdings, Inc. (YETI): Free Stock Analysis Report



Spotify Technology SA (SPOT): Get Free Report



Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON): Get Free Report



Casper Sleep Inc. (CSPR): Get Free Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.