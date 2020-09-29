3 Strong Mutual Funds to Add to Your Retirement Portfolio Right Now September 29, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are among the best managed and best performing mutual funds available. If you are just finding out about our Top-Ranked Funds list, we welcome you!

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Our Zacks Rank covers over 19,000 mutual funds has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the highest Zacks Rank and the lowest fees.

American Funds AMCAP F2 (AMCFX) has a 0.45% expense ratio and 0.3% management fee. AMCFX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. With yearly returns of 10.39% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

Buffalo Small Cap Fund (BUFSX) is a stand out amongst its peers. BUFSX is one of many Small Cap Growth mutual funds; these funds tend to create their portfolios around stocks with market capitalization of less than $2 billion. With five-year annualized performance of 13.7%, expense ratio of 1.01% and management fee of 0.85%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

Hartford Core Equity R4 (HGISX). Expense ratio: 0.72%. Management fee: 0.34%. Five year annual return: 10.4%. HGISX is a Large Cap Blend fund, targeting companies with market caps of over $10 billion. These funds offer investors a stability, and are perfect for people with a "buy and hold" mindset.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.

