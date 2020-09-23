3 Strong Mutual Funds to Add to Your Retirement Portfolio Right Now September 23, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are among the best managed and best performing mutual funds available. If you are just finding out about our Top-Ranked Funds list, we welcome you!

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using our Zacks Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the highest Zacks Rank and the lowest fees.

MSIF Growth Portfolio IS (MGRPX): 0.49% expense ratio and 0.4% management fee. MGRPX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With annual returns of 24.12% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

Dreyfus/Boston Small Cap Growth I (SSETX): 1% expense ratio and 0.8% management fee. SSETX is a Small Cap Growth mutual fund building their portfolio around stocks with market caps under $2 billion and large growth opportunities. With yearly returns of 14% over the last five years, SSETX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

Neuberger Berman Guardian R3 (NGDRX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. NGDRX is a part of the Large Cap Value category, and invests in equities with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. NGDRX has an expense ratio of 1.36%, management fee of 0.76%, and annual returns of 11.8% over the past five years.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.

