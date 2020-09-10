3 Strong Mutual Funds to Add to Your Retirement Portfolio Right Now September 10, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are among the best managed and best performing mutual funds available. If you are just finding out about our Top-Ranked Funds list, we welcome you!

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using our Zacks Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the highest Zacks Rank and the lowest fees.

Goldman Sachs Small/Mid-Cap Growth Institutional (GSMYX): 0.93% expense ratio and 0.85% management fee. GSMYX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These funds aim to target companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion that are also expected to exhibit more extensive growth opportunities for investors than their peers. GSMYX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 11.31%.

MFS Growth Fund R3 (MFEHX) is a stand out amongst its peers. MFEHX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. With five-year annualized performance of 16.32%, expense ratio of 0.9% and management fee of 0.54%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

Hartford Global Growth HLS IB (HBGLX): 1.05% expense ratio and 0.75% management fee. HBGLX is a Global - Equity mutual fund. These funds invest in large markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan, and operate with very few geographical limitations. With a five-year annual return of 13.19%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

