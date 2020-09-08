3 Strong Mutual Funds to Add to Your Retirement Portfolio Right Now September 08, 2020
The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are among the best managed and best performing mutual funds available. If you are just finding out about our Top-Ranked Funds list, we welcome you!
How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using our Zacks Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.
Here are the funds that have achieved the #1 (Strong Buy) Zacks Rank and have low fees.
If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider MFS Mid-Cap Growth Fund R2 (MCPRX). MCPRX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These funds aim to target companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion that are also expected to exhibit more extensive growth opportunities for investors than their peers. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 1.3%, management fee of 0.69%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 13.21%.
Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunit (FAOFX): 0.01% expense ratio and 0% management fee. FAOFX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. FAOFX, with annual returns of 22.32% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.
JPMorgan Small Cap Growth Fund R6 (JGSMX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. JGSMX is a Small Cap Growth mutual fund and tends to feature small companies in up-and-coming industries and markets. JGSMX has an expense ratio of 0.74%, management fee of 0.65%, and annual returns of 14.45% over the past five years.
We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.
