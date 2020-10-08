3 Strong Mutual Funds to Add to Your Retirement Portfolio Right Now October 08, 2020

If you're invested in any of the funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list, congratulations on owning some of the best managed and top-performing mutual funds. If you are lucky enough to discover our list of Top-Ranked Funds for the first time, it's never too late to start investing with the best, especially when it comes to your retirement.

Great performance, diversification, and low fees: it's a pretty simple formula for a great mutual fund. Some are better than others, but utilizing our Zacks Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that would make great additions to long-term investors' portfolios.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the highest Zacks Rank and the lowest fees.

MSIF Advantage Portfolio A (MAPPX): 1.19% expense ratio and 0.65% management fee. MAPPX is a part of the Large Cap Growth mutual fund category, which invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks. With annual returns of 18.47% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

T. Rowe Price Global Growth Stock Retail (RPGEX): 0.87% expense ratio and 0.64% management fee. RPGEX is a Global - Equity mutual fund investing in bigger markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan; these kinds of funds aren't limited by geography. With yearly returns of 12.13% over the last five years, RPGEX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

VY T. Rowe Price Diversified Mid Cap Growth Service Class (IAXSX): 1.02% expense ratio and 0.74% management fee. IAXSX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These funds aim to target companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion that are also expected to exhibit more extensive growth opportunities for investors than their peers. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 11.51% over the last five years.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.

