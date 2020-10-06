3 Strong Mutual Funds to Add to Your Retirement Portfolio Right Now October 06, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are among the best managed and best performing mutual funds available. If you are just finding out about our Top-Ranked Funds list, we welcome you!

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using our Zacks Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

Fidelity OTC Portfolio K (FOCKX): 0.8% expense ratio and 0.73% management fee. FOCKX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. With annual returns of 18.37% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

JPMorgan Mid Cap Growth Fund A (OSGIX): 1.24% expense ratio and 0.65% management fee. OSGIX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These funds aim to target companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion that are also expected to exhibit more extensive growth opportunities for investors than their peers. OSGIX, with annual returns of 10.84% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

WCM Focused Global Growth Investor (WFGGX): 1.28% expense ratio and 0.85% management fee. WFGGX is a Global - Equity mutual fund. These funds invest in large markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan, and operate with very few geographical limitations. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 13.63% over the last five years.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

