3 Strong Mutual Funds to Add to Your Retirement Portfolio Right Now October 01, 2020

Our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list includes some of the best managed and best performing funds around. If you're already invested in these, congratulations! But if you're just now discovering them, don't worry. When it comes to your retirement, it's never too late to start investing in the best.

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Our Zacks Rank covers over 19,000 mutual funds has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Let's take a look at some of the highest Zacks Ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

Artisan Developing World Investor (ARTYX): 1.35% expense ratio and 1.03% management fee. ARTYX is a Non US - Equity fund. Many of these funds like to allocate across emerging and developed markets, and will often focus on all cap levels. With annual returns of 14.88% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

Oppenheimer Gold & Special Mineral Y (OGMYX) is a stand out amongst its peers. OGMYX is classified as a Sector - Precious Metal fund, and these mutual funds invest in stocks with a focus on the mining and production of precious metals like gold, silver, platinum, and palladium. With five-year annualized performance of 18.13%, expense ratio of 0.92% and management fee of 0.68%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

T. Rowe Price Global Stock Adviser (PAGSX): 1.12% expense ratio and 0.64% management fee. PAGSX is a Global - Equity mutual fund investing in bigger markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan; these kinds of funds aren't limited by geography. With a five-year annual return of 14.75%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.

