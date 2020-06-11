3 Strong Mutual Funds to Add to Your Retirement Portfolio Right Now June 12, 2020

Our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list includes some of the best managed and best performing funds around. If you're already invested in these, congratulations! But if you're just now discovering them, don't worry. When it comes to your retirement, it's never too late to start investing in the best.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using our Zacks Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Here are the funds that have achieved the #1 (Strong Buy) Zacks Rank and have low fees.

Loomis Sayles Growth Fund N (LGRNX): 0.56% expense ratio and 0.5% management fee. LGRNX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. LGRNX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 11.37%.

Janus Henderson Global Technology Institutional (JGLTX): 0.75% expense ratio and 0.64% management fee. JGLTX is part of the Sector - Tech mutual fund category that invests in technology and lets investors own a stake in a notoriously volatile sector, but with a much more diversified approach. With yearly returns of 16.89% over the last five years, JGLTX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

MSIF International Advantage I (MFAIX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. MFAIX is a Global - Equity mutual fund investing in bigger markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan; these kinds of funds aren't limited by geography. MFAIX has an expense ratio of 0.98%, management fee of 0.78%, and annual returns of 10.19% over the past five years.

So, there you have it - if your advisor has you invested in any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," they are certainly earning their keep. If not, you may want to look elsewhere.

