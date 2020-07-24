3 Strong Mutual Funds to Add to Your Retirement Portfolio Right Now July 24, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are among the best managed and best performing mutual funds available. If you are just finding out about our Top-Ranked Funds list, we welcome you!

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using our Zacks Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

Brown Advisory Flexible Equity Adviser (BAFAX): 0.96% expense ratio and 0.44% management fee. BAFAX is an Allocation Balanced mutual fund. Allocation Balanced funds look to invest across asset types, like stocks, bonds, and cash, and including precious metals or commodities is not unusual; these funds are mostly categorized by their respective asset allocation. BAFAX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 10.78%.

JPMorgan Large Cap Growth A (OLGAX): 0.94% expense ratio and 0.45% management fee. OLGAX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. OLGAX, with annual returns of 16.56% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

Artisan Mid Cap Fund Investor (ARTMX): 1.2% expense ratio and 0.94% management fee. ARTMX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These mutual funds choose companies with a stock market valuation between $2 billion and $10 billion. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 13.24% over the last five years.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

