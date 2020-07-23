3 Strong Mutual Funds to Add to Your Retirement Portfolio Right Now July 23, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are among the best managed and best performing mutual funds available. If you are just finding out about our Top-Ranked Funds list, we welcome you!

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using our Zacks Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Here are the funds that have achieved the #1 (Strong Buy) Zacks Rank and have low fees.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth Adviser (PABGX) has a 0.96% expense ratio and 0.55% management fee. PABGX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. With yearly returns of 15.88% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

Value Line Income & Growth Investor (VALIX) is a stand out amongst its peers. VALIX is classified as an Allocation Balanced fund, which seeks to invest in a balance of asset types, like stocks, bonds, and cash, and including precious metals or commodities is not unusual. With five-year annualized performance of 11.04%, expense ratio of 1.09% and management fee of 0.64%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

Alger Health Sciences Z (AHSZX). Expense ratio: 0.73%. Management fee: 0.55%. Five year annual return: 11.12%. AHSZX is part of the Sector - Health category, offering investors a focus on the healthcare industry, one of the largest sectors in the American economy.

So, there you have it - if your advisor has you invested in any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," they are certainly earning their keep. If not, you may want to look elsewhere.

Do You Know the Top 9 Retirement Investing Mistakes?

Investing in underperforming mutual funds is just one of the key errors that can derail your retirement plans.

To learn more, read our just-released report: 9 Retirement Mistakes You Need to Avoid.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.