3 Strong Mutual Funds to Add to Your Retirement Portfolio Right Now July 22, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are some of the top-performing, best managed funds available. If you're already invested in them, congratulations! If you're not, don't worry - it's never too late to start getting the advantages of these outstanding funds for your retirement.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using our Zacks Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the highest Zacks Rank and the lowest fees.

Great-WestMultiMgrLgCapGrowIns (MXGSX): 0.65% expense ratio and 0.64% management fee. MXGSX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. With annual returns of 15.65% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

PIMCO StocksPLUS Admiral (PPLAX): 0.75% expense ratio and 0.5% management fee. PPLAX is a part of the Allocation Balanced fund category; these funds like to invest in a variety of asset types, finding a balance between stocks, bonds, cash, and sometimes even precious metals and commodities; they are mostly categorized by their respective asset allocation. PPLAX, with annual returns of 10.11% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

JPMorgan Small Cap Growth L (JISGX). Expense ratio: 0.84%. Management fee: 0.65%. Five year annual return: 14.33%. JISGX is a Small Cap Growth mutual fund building their portfolio around stocks with market caps under $2 billion and large growth opportunities.

So, there you have it - if your advisor has you invested in any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," they are certainly earning their keep. If not, you may want to look elsewhere.

