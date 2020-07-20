3 Strong Mutual Funds to Add to Your Retirement Portfolio Right Now July 20, 2020

Our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list includes some of the best managed and best performing funds around. If you're already invested in these, congratulations! But if you're just now discovering them, don't worry. When it comes to your retirement, it's never too late to start investing in the best.

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Our Zacks Rank covers over 19,000 mutual funds has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider DFA Enhanced US Large Company I (DFELX). DFELX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 0.15%, management fee of 0.12%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 10.57%.

Goldman Sachs Small/Mid-Cap Growth IR (GTMTX) is a stand out amongst its peers. GTMTX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These mutual funds choose companies with a stock market valuation between $2 billion and $10 billion. With five-year annualized performance of 11.19%, expense ratio of 0.99% and management fee of 0.85%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

Neuberger Berman Guardian Investor (NGUAX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. NGUAX is a part of the Large Cap Value category, and invests in equities with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. NGUAX has an expense ratio of 0.87%, management fee of 0.76%, and annual returns of 12.35% over the past five years.

So, there you have it - if your advisor has you invested in any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," they are certainly earning their keep. If not, you may want to look elsewhere.

