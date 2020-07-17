3 Strong Mutual Funds to Add to Your Retirement Portfolio Right Now July 17, 2020

If you're invested in any of the funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list, congratulations on owning some of the best managed and top-performing mutual funds. If you are lucky enough to discover our list of Top-Ranked Funds for the first time, it's never too late to start investing with the best, especially when it comes to your retirement.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using our Zacks Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Let's take a look at some of the highest Zacks Ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

First Eagle Gold Fund A (SGGDX): 1.29% expense ratio and 0.75% management fee. Sector - Precious Metal funds like SGGDX normally invest in stocks focused on the mining and production of precious metals such as gold, silver, platinum, and palladium. With annual returns of 11.35% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

Dreyfus/Boston Small Cap Growth I (SSETX): 1% expense ratio and 0.8% management fee. SSETX is one of many Small Cap Growth mutual funds; these funds tend to create their portfolios around stocks with market capitalization of less than $2 billion. With yearly returns of 14% over the last five years, SSETX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

BlackRock Mid Cap Growth Equity Service Class (CMGSX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. CMGSX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These funds aim to target companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion that are also expected to exhibit more extensive growth opportunities for investors than their peers. CMGSX has an expense ratio of 1.05%, management fee of 0.67%, and annual returns of 14.86% over the past five years.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

Do You Know the Top 9 Retirement Investing Mistakes?

Investing in underperforming mutual funds is just one of the key errors that can derail your retirement plans.

To learn more, read our just-released report: 9 Retirement Mistakes You Need to Avoid.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.