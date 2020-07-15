3 Strong Mutual Funds to Add to Your Retirement Portfolio Right Now July 15, 2020

Our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list includes some of the best managed and best performing funds around. If you're already invested in these, congratulations! But if you're just now discovering them, don't worry. When it comes to your retirement, it's never too late to start investing in the best.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using our Zacks Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Here are the funds that have achieved the #1 (Strong Buy) Zacks Rank and have low fees.

Nationwide AllianzGI Intl Growth R6 (NWAHX) has a 0.72% expense ratio and 0.7% management fee. NWAHX is a part of the Non US - Equity fund category, many of which will focus across all cap levels, and will typically allocate their investments between emerging and developed markets. With yearly returns of 11.84% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

T. Rowe Price Japan Fund (PRJPX). Expense ratio: 0.97%. Management fee: 0.79%. PRJPX is a Japan - Equity fund option, and these funds primarily invest in companies in one of the world's richest and most diversified economies, Japan. This fund has managed to produce a robust 10.4% over the last five years.

Janus Henderson Research I (JRAIX): 0.61% expense ratio and 0.53% management fee. JRAIX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 12.87% over the last five years.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

