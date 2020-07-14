3 Strong Mutual Funds to Add to Your Retirement Portfolio Right Now July 14, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are among the best managed and best performing mutual funds available. If you are just finding out about our Top-Ranked Funds list, we welcome you!

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using our Zacks Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the highest Zacks Rank and the lowest fees.

AB Discovery Growth K (CHCKX) has a 1.08% expense ratio and 0.61% management fee. CHCKX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These mutual funds choose companies with a stock market valuation between $2 billion and $10 billion. With yearly returns of 12.29% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

Fidelity OTC Portfolio (FOCPX): 0.89% expense ratio and 0.73% management fee. FOCPX is a part of the Large Cap Growth mutual fund category, which invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks. FOCPX, with annual returns of 18.25% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

MSIF Global Quality Portfolio IS (MGQSX): 0.85% expense ratio and 0.7% management fee. MGQSX is a Global - Equity mutual fund. These funds invest in large markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan, and operate with very few geographical limitations. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 11.76% over the last five years.

So, there you have it - if your advisor has you invested in any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," they are certainly earning their keep. If not, you may want to look elsewhere.

Do You Know the Top 9 Retirement Investing Mistakes?

Investing in underperforming mutual funds is just one of the key errors that can derail your retirement plans.

To learn more, read our just-released report: 9 Retirement Mistakes You Need to Avoid.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.