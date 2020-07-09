3 Strong Mutual Funds to Add to Your Retirement Portfolio Right Now July 09, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are some of the top-performing, best managed funds available. If you're already invested in them, congratulations! If you're not, don't worry - it's never too late to start getting the advantages of these outstanding funds for your retirement.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using our Zacks Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Let's take a look at some of the highest Zacks Ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

MFS Growth Fund R2 (MEGRX): 1.15% expense ratio and 0.54% management fee. MEGRX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. MEGRX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 11.08%.

Virtus KAR Small Cap Sustain Growth I (PXSGX): 1.11% expense ratio and 0.81% management fee. PXSGX is one of many Small Cap Growth mutual funds; these funds tend to create their portfolios around stocks with market capitalization of less than $2 billion. PXSGX, with annual returns of 16.06% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

Fidelity Select Technology (FSPTX): 0.71% expense ratio and 0.54% management fee. With a much more diversified approach, FSPTX--part of the Sector - Tech mutual fund category--gives investors a way to own a stake in the notoriously risky tech sector. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 15.86% over the last five years.

So, there you have it - if your advisor has you invested in any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," they are certainly earning their keep. If not, you may want to look elsewhere.

