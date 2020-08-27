3 Strong Mutual Funds to Add to Your Retirement Portfolio Right Now August 27, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are some of the top-performing, best managed funds available. If you're already invested in them, congratulations! If you're not, don't worry - it's never too late to start getting the advantages of these outstanding funds for your retirement.

Great performance, diversification, and low fees: it's a pretty simple formula for a great mutual fund. Some are better than others, but utilizing our Zacks Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that would make great additions to long-term investors' portfolios.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider JPMorgan Intrepid Growth Fund A (JIGAX). JIGAX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 0.84%, management fee of 0.3%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 11.42%.

Lord Abbett Convertible Fund R2 (LBCQX): 1.45% expense ratio and 0.7% management fee. LBCQX is a Convertible Bonds mutual fund, and these funds are unique in the fixed income world; these securities have components of both fixed income and equity, making them hybrid securities. With yearly returns of 10.32% over the last five years, LBCQX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

T. Rowe Price Diversified Mid Cap Growth (PRDMX). Expense ratio: 0.8%. Management fee: 0.64%. Five year annual return: 12.08%. PRDMX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. Mid Cap Growth funds pick stocks--usually companies with a market cap between $2 billion and $10 billion--that demonstrate extensive growth opportunities for investors compared to their peers.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.

