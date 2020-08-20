3 Strong Mutual Funds to Add to Your Retirement Portfolio Right Now August 20, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are among the best managed and best performing mutual funds available. If you are just finding out about our Top-Ranked Funds list, we welcome you!

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Our Zacks Rank covers over 19,000 mutual funds has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

Janus Henderson Forty R (JDCRX): 1.43% expense ratio and 0.63% management fee. JDCRX is a part of the Large Cap Growth mutual fund category, which invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks. With annual returns of 15.41% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

AllianzGI Convertible Fund IS (ANNPX) is a stand out amongst its peers. ANNPX is a Convertible Bonds mutual fund, and these funds are unique in the fixed income world; these securities have components of both fixed income and equity, making them hybrid securities. With five-year annualized performance of 10.74%, expense ratio of 0.69% and management fee of 0.57%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

MFS Mid-Cap Growth Fund R2 (MCPRX): 1.3% expense ratio and 0.69% management fee. MCPRX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These funds aim to target companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion that are also expected to exhibit more extensive growth opportunities for investors than their peers. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 13.21% over the last five years.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

