3 Strong Mutual Funds to Add to Your Retirement Portfolio Right Now August 14, 2020

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using our Zacks Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Let's take a look at some of the highest Zacks Ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

Alger Small Cap Growth I-2 (AASOX): 0.98% expense ratio and 0.81% management fee. AASOX is a Small Cap Growth mutual fund and tends to feature small companies in up-and-coming industries and markets. AASOX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 15.47%.

MFS Growth R6 (MFEKX): 0.56% expense ratio and 0.54% management fee. MFEKX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With yearly returns of 16.72% over the last five years, MFEKX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

T. Rowe Price Global Growth Stock Adviser (PAGLX). Expense ratio: 1.1%. Management fee: 0.64%. Five year annual return: 11.98%. PAGLX is a Global - Equity mutual fund investing in bigger markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan; these kinds of funds aren't limited by geography.

