3 Strong Mutual Funds to Add to Your Retirement Portfolio Right Now August 07, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are some of the top-performing, best managed funds available. If you're already invested in them, congratulations! If you're not, don't worry - it's never too late to start getting the advantages of these outstanding funds for your retirement.

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using our Zacks Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

Franklin DynaTech A (FKDNX) has a 0.83% expense ratio and 0.46% management fee. FKDNX is part of the Sector - Tech mutual fund category that invests in technology and lets investors own a stake in a notoriously volatile sector, but with a much more diversified approach. With yearly returns of 18.18% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

Principal Mid Cap Growth R5 (PHPPX): 0.93% expense ratio and 0.65% management fee. PHPPX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These funds aim to target companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion that are also expected to exhibit more extensive growth opportunities for investors than their peers. PHPPX, with annual returns of 10.49% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

JPMorgan Small Cap Growth L (JISGX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. JISGX is a Small Cap Growth mutual fund and tends to feature small companies in up-and-coming industries and markets. JISGX has an expense ratio of 0.84%, management fee of 0.65%, and annual returns of 14.33% over the past five years.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

