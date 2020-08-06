3 Strong Mutual Funds to Add to Your Retirement Portfolio Right Now August 06, 2020

If you're invested in any of the funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list, congratulations on owning some of the best managed and top-performing mutual funds. If you are lucky enough to discover our list of Top-Ranked Funds for the first time, it's never too late to start investing with the best, especially when it comes to your retirement.

Great performance, diversification, and low fees: it's a pretty simple formula for a great mutual fund. Some are better than others, but utilizing our Zacks Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that would make great additions to long-term investors' portfolios.

Here are the funds that have achieved the #1 (Strong Buy) Zacks Rank and have low fees.

Fidelity Advisor Semiconductors A (FELAX): 1.1% expense ratio and 0.54% management fee. FELAX is a Sector - Tech mutual fund, allowing investors to own a stake in a notoriously volatile sector with a much more diversified approach. FELAX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 20.48%.

MSIFT Mid Cap Growth Portfolio A (MACGX) is a stand out amongst its peers. MACGX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These funds aim to target companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion that are also expected to exhibit more extensive growth opportunities for investors than their peers. With five-year annualized performance of 21.01%, expense ratio of 1.02% and management fee of 0.5%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

Principal Large Cap Growth I A (PLGAX). Expense ratio: 0.98%. Management fee: 0.6%. Five year annual return: 11.96%. PLGAX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers.

So, there you have it - if your advisor has you invested in any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," they are certainly earning their keep. If not, you may want to look elsewhere.

