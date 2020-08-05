3 Strong Mutual Funds to Add to Your Retirement Portfolio Right Now August 05, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are among the best managed and best performing mutual funds available. If you are just finding out about our Top-Ranked Funds list, we welcome you!

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using our Zacks Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Here are the funds that have achieved the #1 (Strong Buy) Zacks Rank and have low fees.

Lord Abbett Convertible Fund P (LCFPX): 1.31% expense ratio and 0.7% management fee. LCFPX is categorized as a Convertible Bonds fund, and in the fixed income world, these funds are quite unique. These types of securities are a hybrid, meaning they have components of both fixed income and equity. LCFPX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 10.53%.

Janus Henderson Forty A (JDCAX): 1.04% expense ratio and 0.63% management fee. JDCAX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With yearly returns of 14.57% over the last five years, JDCAX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

Neuberger Berman Guardian Investor (NGUAX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. NGUAX is a part of the Large Cap Value category, and invests in equities with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. NGUAX has an expense ratio of 0.87%, management fee of 0.76%, and annual returns of 12.35% over the past five years.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

