3 Strong Mutual Funds to Add to Your Retirement Portfolio Right Now August 04, 2020

Our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list includes some of the best managed and best performing funds around. If you're already invested in these, congratulations! But if you're just now discovering them, don't worry. When it comes to your retirement, it's never too late to start investing in the best.

Great performance, diversification, and low fees: it's a pretty simple formula for a great mutual fund. Some are better than others, but utilizing our Zacks Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that would make great additions to long-term investors' portfolios.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

Janus Henderson Forty S (JARTX): 1.18% expense ratio and 0.63% management fee. JARTX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With annual returns of 15.72% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

JPMorgan Small Cap Growth Fund R6 (JGSMX): 0.74% expense ratio and 0.65% management fee. JGSMX is a Small Cap Growth mutual fund and tends to feature small companies in up-and-coming industries and markets. With yearly returns of 14.45% over the last five years, JGSMX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

T. Rowe Price Institutional Mid-Cap Equity Growth (PMEGX): 0.61% expense ratio and 0.6% management fee. PMEGX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These mutual funds choose companies with a stock market valuation between $2 billion and $10 billion. With a five-year annual return of 11.08%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

So, there you have it - if your advisor has you invested in any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," they are certainly earning their keep. If not, you may want to look elsewhere.

