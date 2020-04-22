3 Strong Mutual Funds to Add to Your Retirement Portfolio Right Now April 22, 2020

Our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list includes some of the best managed and best performing funds around. If you're already invested in these, congratulations! But if you're just now discovering them, don't worry. When it comes to your retirement, it's never too late to start investing in the best.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using our Zacks Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

T. Rowe Price New America Growth (PRWAX) has a 0.78% expense ratio and 0.64% management fee. PRWAX is a part of the Large Cap Growth mutual fund category, which invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks. With yearly returns of 10.58% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

MSIF Global Opportunity Portfolio I (MGGIX): 0.94% expense ratio and 0.74% management fee. MGGIX is a Global - Equity mutual fund, which invests their assets in large markets, leveraging the global economy. With yearly returns of 13.37% over the last five years, MGGIX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

Janus Henderson Global Technology I (JATIX). Expense ratio: 0.76%. Management fee: 0.64%. Five year annual return: 16.84%. With a much more diversified approach, JATIX--part of the Sector - Tech mutual fund category--gives investors a way to own a stake in the notoriously risky tech sector.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.

Do You Know the Top 9 Retirement Investing Mistakes?

Investing in underperforming mutual funds is just one of the key errors that can derail your retirement plans.

To learn more, read our just-released report: 9 Retirement Mistakes You Need to Avoid.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.