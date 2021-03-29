3 Strong Growth Stocks Down Over 40%

In today's video, I look at three growth stocks that have lost more than 40% of their valuations. Below is each stock and three reasons to add them to your watchlist as potential buys.

Three reasons to watch Fastly (NYSE: FSLY)

Fastly is down roughly 48% from its all-time high, with a market cap of $7.58B. Strong fundamentals, a balance sheet with more cash than debt, the recent quarter showed Y/Y revenue growth of 40%. The current forward P/S Ratio is at 15.58, and this is the cheapest its been since July 2020.

Three reasons to watch Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR)

Palantir is down roughly 42% from its all-time high, with a market cap of $41.15B. Palantir continues to acquire new customers for long-term partnerships. The most recent was announced on 3/11/21 with Faurecia, one of the world's leading automotive technology companies. The most recent earnings showed strong revenue growth for the company. Their commercial business, which accounts for 44% of total revenue, grew 107% for the entire year of 2020, and their government business which accounts for 56% of total revenue, grew 77% during the same time.

Three reasons to watch Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW)

Snowflake is down roughly 40% from its all-time high, with a market cap of $66.53B. The most recent quarter showed revenue of $190.5 million, representing 117% year-over-year growth. Snow has remaining performance obligations of$1.3 billion, and this performance obligation grew 213% Y/Y.



*Stock Prices used were the closing prices of March 26, 2021. The video was published March 28, 2021



