3 "Strong Buy" Small Cap Stocks with Attractive Dividend Yields

Which small-cap stocks look attractive currently? We used the TipRanks’ Stock Screener tool and filtered small-cap stocks offering more than 10% dividend yields and having “Strong Buy” ratings, according to analysts.

A small-cap stock is defined as the stock of a company with a market capitalization between $300 million and $2 billion. These stocks have the potential to outperform expectations when macroeconomic conditions are favorable. Small-cap stocks carry a higher risk-reward profile than large-cap stocks. Investors must conduct thorough research before deciding to invest in them.

Ellington Financial (EFC) – Ellington is an investment management company that invests in a broad range of financial assets. Notably, EFC is incorporated as a REIT (real estate investment trust) and is required to pay 90% of its annual taxable income as dividends. EFC stock pays a regular monthly dividend of $0.13 per share, reflecting an attractive yield of 13.1%.

With five unanimous Buy ratings, EFC stock has a Strong Buy consensus rating on TipRanks. The average Ellington Financial price target of $13.60 implies 2.9% upside potential from current levels. Recently, Maxim Group analyst Michael Diana reiterated a Buy rating on EFC stock with a price target of $14.5 (9.7% upside). Diana is encouraged by EFC’s growing core earnings and the potential benefits from the acquisition of Arlington Asset Investment Corp.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (KREF) – KKR Real Estate Finance Trust is a real estate company with a focus on originating senior loans secured by institutional-quality commercial real estate assets, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and other debt-oriented instruments located in top markets with strong underlying fundamentals. KREF stock pays a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share, reflecting an above-sector average yield of 11.98%.

On TipRanks, KREF has a Strong Buy consensus rating based on four Buys and one Hold rating. The average KKR Real Estate Finance Trust price target of $12.30 implies 10.1% upside potential from current levels. Interestingly, KREF is externally managed by renowned global investment firm, KKR & Co. (KKR).

MFA Financial (MFA) – MFA Financial also operates as a REIT company and invests in residential mortgage-backed securities and residential whole loans on a leveraged basis. MFA stock pays a regular quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share, implying a solid yield of 11.99%.

MFA boasts a Strong Buy consensus rating backed by three unanimous Buy ratings. On TipRanks, the average MFA Financial price target of $13.17 implies 11.1% upside potential from current levels. The company recently announced strategic changes to its leadership and board members with an aim to solidify its team and boost future growth.

