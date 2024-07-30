3 Strong Buy Profitable Stocks for August: PDD, HNI, APH

Investors should look for companies that offer solid returns after meeting all operating and non-operating costs. Thus, it is a good idea to bet on a profitable company over a loss-making one.

Here, we have used the concept of accounting ratios to evaluate a company’s profitability. There are several profitability ratios, from which we have chosen the most successful and frequently used metric to determine a firm's bottom-line performance.

To that end, PDD Holdings Inc. PDD, HNI Corporation HNI, and Amphenol Corporation APH have been selected as the top picks with a high net income ratio.

Net Income Ratio

The net income ratio gives us the exact profitability level of a company. It reflects the percentage of net income to total sales revenues. Using the net income ratio, one can determine a firm’s effectiveness in meeting operating and non-operating expenses from revenues. A higher net income ratio usually implies a company’s ability to generate ample revenues and successfully manage all business functions.

Screening Parameters Using Research Wizard:

The net income ratio is not the only indicator of future winners. So, we have added a few more criteria to arrive at a winning strategy.

Zacks Rank Equal to #1: Whether the market is good or bad, stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) have a proven history of outperformance. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Trailing 12-Month Sales and Net Income Growth Higher than X Industry: Stocks that have witnessed higher-than-industry sales and net income growth in the past 12 months are positioned to perform well.

Trailing 12-Month Net Income Ratio Higher than X Industry: A high net income ratio indicates a company’s solid profitability.

Percentage Rating Strong Buy greater than 70: This indicates that 70% of the current broker recommendations for the stock are Strong Buy.

These few parameters have narrowed the universe of more than 7,685 stocks to only 11.

Here are three of the 11 stocks that qualified for the screening:

PDD Holdings

PDD Holdings is a multinational commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. The company aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy. The 12-month net profit margin of PDD is 26.9%.

HNI Corporation

HNI Corporation provides products and solutions for the home and workplace environments. The 12-month net profit margin of HNI is 4.4%.

Amphenol Corporation

Amphenol Corporation designs, manufactures and markets electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors, sensor-based products and coaxial and high-speed specialty cables. The 12-month net profit margin of APH is 15.7%.

Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.

Disclosure: Performance information for Zacks’ portfolios and strategies are available at: https://www.zacks.com/performance.





