3 Strong Buy Momentum Stocks for November

The November to April period has been good for stocks, with the S&P 500 climbing almost 7% on average and rising a meager 2% from May to October since World War II. November, in itself, has been one of the best-performing months for stocks.

This year will be no different since the Federal Reserve’s dovish stance, steady economic growth and solid consumer spending amid a resilient labor market are expected to trounce short-term volatility emerging from the upcoming election.

Thus, investors can take advantage of the current market uptrend by investing in sound momentum stocks and applying Richard Driehaus' investment strategy, better known as the “buy high and sell higher” theory.

To that end, stocks like Stride, Inc. LRN, Brinker International, Inc. EAT and Arista Networks, Inc. ANET have been selected as the momentum picks for the day using the Driehaus strategy.

A Detailed Look Into the Driehaus Strategy

Regarding the strategy, Driehaus once said: “I would much rather invest in a stock that’s increasing in price and take the risk that it may begin to decline than invest in a stock that’s already in decline and try to guess when it will turn around.” In line with this insight, the American Association of Individual Investors (“AAII”) considered the percentage 50-day moving average as one of the key criteria before creating a portfolio following Driehaus’ philosophy.

It is calculated by dividing the numerator (month-end price minus 50-day moving average of month-end price) by the 50-day moving average of the month-end price. Another momentum indicator — positive relative strength — has been included in this strategy. A positive percentage 50-day moving average indicates that the stock is trading at a price higher than its 50-day moving average level, indicating an uptrend.

Moreover, AAII found that Driehaus primarily focuses on strong earnings growth rates and impressive earnings projections to pick potential outperformers. Companies with a strong history of beating estimates are also given importance in this strategy, which was made to provide better returns over the long term.

Screening Parameters Using Research Wizard

To make the strategy more profitable, we have considered only those stocks that have a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and a Momentum Score of A or B. Our research shows that stocks with a Style Score of A or B, when combined with a Zacks Rank #1, offer the best upside potential.

• Zacks Rank equal to 1

Whether the market is good or bad, stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 have a proven history of outperformance. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

• Last 5-year average EPS growth rates above 2%

Strong EPS growth history ensures improving business

• Trailing 12-month EPS growth greater than 0 and industry median

Higher EPS growth compared to the industry average indicates superior earnings performance

• Last four-quarter average EPS surprise greater than 5%

Solid EPS surprise history indicates better price performance

• Positive percentage change in 50-day moving average and relative strength over 4 weeks

Positive percentage change in 50-day moving average and relative strength signal uptrend

• Momentum Score equal to or less than B

A favorable momentum score indicates that it is ideal for taking advantage of the momentum with the highest probability of success.

These few parameters have narrowed the universe of over 7,743 stocks to only 19.

Here are three of the 19 stocks:

Stride

Stride offers K-12 education, career services, and a middle and high school curriculum. LRN has a Momentum Score of B. The trailing four-quarter earnings surprise for LRN is 100.8%, on average.

Brinker International

Brinker International owns, operates, and franchises Chili’s Grill & Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurants. EAT has a Momentum Score of B. The trailing four-quarter earnings surprise for EAT is 12.1%, on average.

Arista Networks

Arista Networks provides cloud networking solutions for data centers and cloud computing. ANET has a Momentum Score of B. The trailing four-quarter earnings surprise for ANET is 15%, on average.

