3 ‘Strong Buy’ Long-Term Investment Gems You Shouldn’t Miss

When investing for long-term goals like retirement, identifying stocks that can withstand market and economic fluctuations is crucial for building lasting wealth. Although market conditions and trends may vary, some companies consistently prove their ability to generate significant returns over the long haul. These stocks are long-term investment gems that offer stability and growth potential, making them ideal for securing your financial future.

It's worth noting that these stocks are not just about immediate gains, but about sustaining growth and delivering value to shareholders year after year.

Considering these factors, Nvidia (NVDA), Amazon (AMZN), and Costco (COST) are three options for generating substantial returns. Moreover, Wall Street analysts give these stocks their highest endorsement, with “Strong Buy” consensus ratings for all three.

#1. Nvidia

Nvidia (NVDA) is at the forefront of tech innovation, particularly in graphics processing units (GPUs), powering advancements in artificial intelligence (AI). As global investments in AI infrastructure soar, Nvidia’s leadership in AI applications positions it for substantial growth.

The company’s Hopper GPU platform is experiencing robust demand across industries, including cloud providers and enterprise firms, unlocking billion-dollar market opportunities. The new H200 GPU, significantly more powerful than its predecessor, is expected to further drive demand in the coming quarters.

Nvidia’s Blackwell GPU architecture, known for its energy-efficient training and inference capabilities, is also expected to gain rapid market traction. In networking, Nvidia’s InfiniBand technology continues to boost revenues, while the new Spectrum-X Ethernet solution, designed specifically for AI, opens new market avenues. Spectrum-X’s production is ramping up, and widespread adoption could quickly turn it into a multibillion-dollar product line.

Overall, Nvidia is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing AI infrastructure market. With strong cash flows, the company can enhance shareholder value through aggressive share buybacks.

Analysts remain optimistic, giving Nvidia a “Strong Buy” consensus rating, reflecting confidence in its long-term growth potential.

#2. Amazon

Amazon (AMZN) is a dominant player in high-growth sectors like e-commerce and cloud computing. Moreover, its ability to adapt to evolving consumer trends, innovation, and investments in growth positions it well for long-term success.

The tech giant’s aggressive investments in AI and cloud infrastructure, its growing advertising business, and robust e-commerce operations all position AMZN to deliver consistent returns.

Amazon Web Services (AWS), its cloud computing arm, continues to deliver impressive growth, fueled by rising demand for generative AI and cloud-based solutions. As more businesses shift towards cloud infrastructure, AWS is well-positioned to capitalize on demand through its extensive features, AI integration, strong security, and vast partner network.

At the same time, Amazon’s rapidly growing advertising division is playing a key role in driving profitability. The company is poised to capitalize on sponsored ads and significant growth in Prime Video advertising.

Amazon's e-commerce division has remained strong, despite economic challenges impacting consumer spending. Its broad product offerings, competitive pricing, fast delivery options, and focus on cost reduction position the segment for solid growth.

With solid growth prospects across all its business divisions, Amazon remains a compelling long-term investment, earning a consensus “Strong Buy” rating from 45 analysts in coverage.

#3. Costco

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) has consistently demonstrated its ability to deliver strong financial results, even during challenging economic conditions, thanks to its unique membership-based warehouse model. This model centers around offering customers low prices on a wide range of products, and has driven a loyal and growing customer base that has fueled the company’s financial performance and increased its stock price over time.

At the core of Costco’s success is its strategic approach of providing members with competitively low prices across diverse product categories. Thanks to this strategy, Costco achieves high sales volumes and quick inventory turnover. This helps maintain profitability even at significantly lower gross margins compared to its competitors.

In addition to its value pricing strategy, Costco’s disciplined approach to store expansion and focus on operational efficiency supports its growth.

A recent development that could further accelerate Costco’s growth is the announcement of the membership fee increase. These fee hikes have historically served as a positive catalyst for the company’s earnings and stock performance. The recent fee increase will likely boost Costco’s earnings per share (EPS) in the coming years, providing additional fuel for future stock appreciation.

Costco’s defensive business model, combined with its ability to drive strong sales, capitalize on the upside of a membership fee hike, and pursue productivity initiatives, positions the company well for sustained long-term growth.

Analysts remain bullish on Costco’s outlook, with the stock receiving a “Strong Buy” consensus rating.

Given these factors, Costco remains a compelling investment for long-term investors seeking stability and the potential for significant capital appreciation.

On the date of publication, Amit Singh did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.