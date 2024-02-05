3 Strong Buy Gaming Stocks to Add to Your February Must-Watch List

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Since video games were part of our childhood, this is a sector that undoubtedly makes our eyes shine. Beyond that, it is something that accompanies today’s society, each time with more graphics, innovation and higher quality designs. Many companies participate in the gaming sector in different ways, but here are three strong buy gaming stocks that you can take a look at.

Electronics Arts (EA)

Source: ricochet64 / Shutterstock

Electronics Arts (NASDAQ:EA) is positioned as a great figure in the world of video games. It has developed popular games like Madden NFL and FIFA.

As for Electronics Arts’ finances, in the last report it demonstrated financial strength with a net income of $2.3 billion. Its live services reached a record $1.71 billion, an increase of 3% compared to the previous year.

One of the keys to Electronics Arts’ success is its game engine, Frostbite, which powers EA’s core games. The company’s commitment to collaboration and innovation caused it to revamp Frostbite to highlight its focus on teamwork.

Electronics Arts’ most successful launch season ever caused last year to be one of its best years yet. For proof, there is EA SPORTS FC 24 and Madden NFL 24, both of which grabbed attention and already have numerous players around the world.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Source: The Art of Pics / Shutterstock.com

We continue with the great Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT). Microsoft’s last financial report recorded revenues of $62 billion, which means it had a growth of 18%, what a wonderful figures.

On the gaming side, Microsoft demonstrated its commitment to innovation by acquiring studios and consolidating its position with Xbox. This strategy both attracted gaming enthusiasts and investors alike.

One of Microsoft’s most recent strategic moves has been to partner with the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations, which focuses on the ethics and social impact of artificial intelligence. This partnership strives to include workers’ voices in AI development by sharing information, incorporating labor perspectives and contributing to public policy.

By taking workers into account in combination with the rise of AI, it boosts work motivation and results in more efficient and effective outcomes.

Sony (SONY)

Source: Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com

And then there is worldwide household name, Sony (NYSE:SONY). Sony is well known for its innovative contributions in electronics, gaming, entertainment and even financial services.

One of its products that has shown consistent resilience, growth and innovation in the market is the PlayStation, which of course has added to the success of its gaming division.

Financially speaking, in Sony’s latest report, the company let it be known that consolidated sales increased by 8%, representing 2.8 billion yen.

During CES 2024, Sony demonstrated its commitment to “Empowering Creativity with Technology”, where the company’s president and CEO emphasized Sony’s dedication to empowering creators in music, film and television production.

Gabriel Osorio is a former Goldman Sachs and Citigroup employee. He possesses discipline in bottom-up value investing and volatility-based long/short equities trading.

