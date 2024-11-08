3 Strong Buy Breakout Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio

Searching for stocks whose prices are fluctuating within a specific band, or in other words, picking breakout stocks, is an active investing approach. When selecting breakout stocks, it’s advised to sell if the price dips below the lower band and consider holding for potential gains if the price surpasses the upper band.

To that end, Mission Produce, Inc. AVO, BGC Group, Inc. BGC and Nu Holdings Ltd. NU have been selected as the breakout stocks for today.

Zeroing in on Breakout Stocks

To select the right breakout stock, one has first to calculate its support and resistance level. A support level is the lower bound for stock movements, while a resistance level refers to the maximum price it trades within a considerable period.

In other words, the demand for a stock is at its lowest at its support level, which means that most traders are willing to sell it. Most traders are willing to go long on the stock at the resistance level, meaning they would like to add them to their portfolio. The key to identifying breakout stocks is to zero in on those on the verge of a breakout or those that have just broken above the resistance level.

Has a Genuine Breakout Occurred?

The primary risk associated with such a strategy is that the decision to buy an apparent breakout candidate has been incorrectly timed. When a stock moves above the resistance level, it should be a highly prized commodity for traders. However, whether such a breakout is genuine is another matter altogether.

For a bona fide breakout, the stock’s earlier resistance barrier should become its new support level. This only happens if the trading channel that has been established is tested by observing long-term price trends. The strength of the support and resistance levels can be ascertained only through such a study. Despite the risk of misidentification, correctly identifying such stocks can yield considerable returns, even at a price that may not seem attractive at first glance.

Screening Criteria Using Research Wizard:

• Percentage price change over four weeks between 10% and 20% (Stocks showing considerable price increases but whose gains are not excessive.)

• Current Price /52-Week High greater than or equal to 0.9 (Stocks trading 90% close to their 52-week highs.)

• Zacks Rank equal to #1 (Only Strong Buy rated stocks can get through.)

Whether the market is good or bad, stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) have a proven history of outperformance. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

• Beta for 60 months less than or equal to 2

(Stocks that move more than the broader market but within a reasonable limit.)

• Current price less than or equal to $20 (Stocks reasonably priced.)

These criteria narrow the universe of more than 6,853 stocks to only nine. Here are the top three stocks:

Mission Produce

Mission Produce sources, produces, packs, distributes, and markets avocados in the United States and worldwide. AVO has an expected earnings growth rate of 136.8% for the current year.

BGC Group

BGC Group is a brokerage and financial technology company. BGC has an expected earnings growth rate of 20.7% for the current year.

Nu Holdings

Nu Holdings provides a digital banking and technology platform. NU has an expected earnings growth rate of 70.8% for the current year.

You can get the rest of the stocks on this list by signing up now for your 2-week free trial to the Research Wizard and start using this screen in your own trading. Further, you can also create your own strategies and test them first before taking the investment plunge.

The Research Wizard is a great place to begin. It's easy to use. Everything is in plain language. And it's very intuitive. Start your Research Wizard trial today. And the next time you read an economic report, open up the Research Wizard, plug your finds in, and see what gems come out.

Click here to sign up for a free trial to the Research Wizard today.

Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.

Disclosure: Performance information for Zacks’ portfolios and strategies are available at: https://www.zacks.com/performance.

Free: 5 Stocks to Buy As Infrastructure Spending Soars

Trillions of dollars in Federal funds have been earmarked to repair and upgrade America’s infrastructure. In addition to roads and bridges, this flood of cash will pour into AI data centers, renewable energy sources and more.

In, you’ll discover 5 surprising stocks positioned to profit the most from the spending spree that’s just getting started in this space.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

BGC Group, Inc. (BGC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Mission Produce, Inc. (AVO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.