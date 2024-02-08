3 Strong Buy AI Stocks to Add to Your February Must-Watch List

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Artificial intelligence has advanced incredibly and surprisingly. We may feel that the advances the sector has had are very abrupt, but we should think that we are just in the early stages of the great era that is coming.

We are only in the initial stages of development, and the advances we have seen so far that help us entirely in our day-to-day lives do not compare with all the technological potential that artificial intelligence has. If you want to invest in the sector, here are three strong buy AI stocks you should consider adding to your portfolio.

Ansys (ANSS)

Source: monticello / Shutterstock.com

One of the pioneers of artificial intelligence is undoubtedly Ansys (NASDAQ:ANSS). It has multiphysics simulation software, a versatile tool for engineers and designers, allowing them to predict the behavior of their products in real situations before production.

Its powerful technology can cover various industries and offer innovative and efficient solutions, from vehicles to medical devices.

Financially, they are very well consolidated; in the last quarterly report, they indicated good revenues and completely healthy profit margins; in addition to that, their latest version, Ansys 2024 R1, integrates artificial intelligence to streamline the design process and user creativity, that combined with an excellent user experience through an entirely intuitive and customizable interface.

As part of their strategic moves, they have entered into an alliance with DXOMARK, a partnership that holds promise for transforming the design of camera systems.

This collaboration between the two companies bridges the gap between virtual simulation and physical validation, delivering unparalleled accuracy and accelerating time to market for the different industries they cover.

Ametek (AME)

Source: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

We continue with Ametek (NYSE:AME), whose main objective is to break the barriers and impact all industries through its innovative solutions.

Talking about their financials, they did more than well in the last quarterly report, as they have reached a new record in sales, reaching $1.73 billion, which translates into a 6.5% increase over the previous year, a new record, a completely significant step forward.

But when we talk about those numbers, we have to talk about what they represent, as they have positively impacted communities and industries around the world. Really beyond their revenue, they care about making a difference with their presence.

They have strategically acquired Paragon Medical, a medical component and instrument leader.

This acquisition makes clear the great work they are doing for expansion and reach, as well as making advances in healthcare technology. They also want to focus on healthcare and improve the patient experience.

They have also acquired Amplifier Research Corp., a leading RF and microwave amplification provider. Both acquisitions go hand in hand with their values and goals and always trying to stay ahead of trends, innovation and technology.

HubSpot (HUBS)

Source: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

To top it off, we have HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS), a leader and key player in customer platforms and is also in charge of helping companies grow through meaningful connections with their customers.

They have taken a big step by acquiring Clearbit, a big B2B data provider. Through this acquisition, they are adding even more valuable information to their platform, making it a unique place for marketers with big ambitions.

Financially, they are doing a great job, as they have reported steady revenue growth, achieving a 26% increase compared to their last quarter. On top of that, they are perfecting their cost management, with incredible operating margins.

In addition to the above, recognition from industry experts such as Gartner further solidifies HubSpot’s position as a leader in what they do.

Most notably, this is not the first time they have received this recognition, and I doubt it will be the last time they are praised for their innovation and execution.

As of this writing, Gabriel Osorio-Mazzilli did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Gabriel Osorio is a former Goldman Sachs and Citigroup employee. He possesses discipline in bottom-up value investing and volatility-based long/short equities trading.

More From InvestorPlace

The post 3 Strong Buy AI Stocks to Add to Your February Must-Watch List appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.