3 Strategies to Grow Your Practice

For Financial Planning, Tobias Salinger talks with Dominique Henderson, the founder of DJH Capital to share tips on growing a financial advisor brand. Henderson is a financial advisor, planner, coach, and content creator who just released an ebook on tactics to grow a financial advisor practice.

His main advice centers around boosting leads, targeting a niche, and creating a long-term relationship. Henderson is a big believer in finding the ‘right room’ where you can be yourself. Here, your message and advise are more likely to resonate.

Henderson also focuses on advisors who are in the early stages of their careers and shares advice on making the right connections, finding the best events to attend, and how a real practice works. Henderson sees an increase in the number of people who considering becoming financial advisors and planners.

He believes that the initial difficulty of cold calling and taking meetings all days dissuade many from the career path. Therefore, Henderson wants to highlight alternative methods of getting started in the business.

Rather than the focus on gathering assets, he believes that advisors should think about how thier advice and planning will help an individual and their families over the long-term in multiple facets of their life.

Finsum: The financial advisor industry has too much of a focus on asset-gathering. Instead, there should be more focus on how the right advice can improve a client’s life trajectory

