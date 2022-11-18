3 Stocks You Can Confidently Buy After a Market Downturn

This year hasn't been kind to many blue chip stocks and major stock indexes. With a bear market that has seen stocks drop across the board, many investors may be wondering which stocks are bound to bounce back strong after a downturn. If you're one of those investors, look no further than these three companies.

Procter & Gamble

Calling Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) a household staple would be an understatement. It's in a league with only a handful of other companies and one of the poster children for defensive stocks. Defensive stocks have great balance sheets, stable earnings, and products that sell regardless of economic conditions. Investors usually lean on defensive stocks more during market downturns because they provide more stability.

A stock like Procter & Gamble can be great after a market downturn because there's no way of knowing if other economic factors -- mainly inflation at levels not seen in decades -- will improve at the same pace as stock prices. During times of high inflation, people cut back on things like entertainment, shopping, and other services, but they still have to buy household goods.

With a portfolio of brands like Tide, Crest, Pampers, Gillette, Tampax, and Bounty, the company is a one-stop shop. Procter & Gamble is also a Dividend King, having increased its yearly dividend for 66 consecutive years. And with its 132 years of total dividend payments, investors can be confident that they'll be rewarded despite what's going on in the broader economy.

Apple

Even after being down over 18% year to date (as of Nov. 11), Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is still the most valuable company in the world, with a market cap of over $2.36 trillion. With a drop like what we've witnessed in 2022, Apple is essentially trading at a discount right now and is poised to make a run when the market begins to trend up. In fact, Apple saw its stock increase almost 10% on Nov. 10 alone, largely due to good news on inflation slowing down.

In a year when the economy greatly impacted consumer spending, Apple still saw its revenue increase by 7.8% as of this writing. With a company of its size, some may have a hard time imagining much room for growth, but I believe there is. Although Apple is known for its hardware products (the iPhone may be the most successful commercial product ever), I believe its services will allow it to keep growing.

As Apple expands and invests more in its service offerings, and as the economy eventually improves and inflation slows down, its shareholders are bound to reap the benefits. Since going public, it's weathered many bad storms and recessions, and there's no reason to believe that'll change.

Honeywell

Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) is a multinational industrial giant that has been around for over 116 years. In a year when even the stoutest businesses have taken a beating, Honeywell is up just under 3%. Even with a company of its size, one thing that separates it from competitors of similar sizes is that it has its hand in growth businesses.

Once most companies reach a certain size, they're comfortable growing around the same pace as the U.S. GDP -- which isn't much, all things considered. However, Honeywell has done a great job of investing in new technologies primed for high growth. This includes quantum computing (Quantinuum), sustainable technology (green initiatives, advanced recycling), and air mobility (drone technology), just as some examples.

Honeywell's Sustainable Technology Solutions business had roughly $200 million in sales in 2021, and the company expects this to grow to $700 million by 2024, a compounded annual growth rate of more than 50%. With the world becoming more focused on environmentalism , Honeywell's investments and position in the space can pay off big-time for investors when there become brighter days in the stock market.

10 stocks we like better than Apple

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Apple wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 7, 2022

Stefon Walters has positions in Apple. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long March 2023 $120 calls on Apple and short March 2023 $130 calls on Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.