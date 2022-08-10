3 Stocks With Upgraded Broker Ratings Despite Tough Backdrop

The operating environment continues to be challenging for stocks amid macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties. Thus, it’s not easy for individual investors to choose stocks independently and generate robust returns.



So how does one choose the right stocks? One way is to follow rating upgrades by brokers. In this regard, stocks like Corteva, Inc. CTVA, Clearwater Paper Corporation CLW and Chevron Corporation CVX are worth a look.



Brokers have more insight into what’s happening at a particular company as they directly communicate with management. Also, they have a better understanding of the overall industry and the economy.



Brokers go through a company’s publicly available financial statements, listen to conference calls and talk directly with the top brass. They even interact with customers to gauge what they like or dislike about the products and services offered by the company.



Therefore, after detailed research, brokers decide to rate a particular company’s stock. Indeed, when brokers upgrade a stock, one can easily rely on it. Yet, merely depending on brokers’ upgrades is not the correct way to build your investment portfolio. One must also take into consideration other factors to ensure robust returns.

Selecting the Winning Strategy

We have a screening strategy that will help you in your search for potential winners:



Broker Rating Upgrades (four weeks) of 1% or more: The screen selects stocks that have witnessed broker rating upgrades of 1% or more over the last four weeks.



Current Price greater than $5: The stocks must be trading above $5.



Average 20-day Volume greater than 100,000: A large trading volume guarantees that the stock is easily tradable.



Zacks Rank equal to #1 or 2: No matter whether market conditions are good or bad, stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) have a proven record of success. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



VGM Score of A or B: Our research shows that stocks with a VGM Score of A or B when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 or 2 offer the best upside potential.



Here are the three stocks that qualified the screening:



Corteva, based in Indianapolis, IN, operates in the agriculture business across the globe. CTVA operates through two segments — Seed and Crop Protection.



Corteva’s 2022 earnings are projected to increase 19.1%. The stock, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, has witnessed a 6.3% upward revision in broker ratings over the past four weeks.



Spokane, WA-based Clearwater Paper manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards and consumer and parent roll tissues. CLW operates through two segments, Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products.



The company’s earnings for 2022 are expected to surge 298.1%. Clearwater Paper, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed 10% upward revision in broker ratings over the past four weeks.



San Ramon, CA-headquartered Chevron is one of the largest publicly traded oil and gas companies in the world. CVX is a fully integrated energy company, meaning it participates in every aspect of energy – from oil production to refining and marketing.



Chevron’s 2022 earnings are projected to increase 118.3%. The stock, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, has witnessed a 6.3% upward revision in broker ratings over the past four weeks.



Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.



Disclosure: Performance information for Zacks’ portfolios and strategies are available at: https://www.zacks.com/performance



