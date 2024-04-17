3 Stocks With the Promising Potential of 1,000% Gains by 2026

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Finding profitable investment options is crucial for those looking for significant investment returns. Three equities have emerged as strong candidates, each providing distinct opportunities for noteworthy gain. The first one sticks out for its outstanding financial stability, which includes a positive cash flow and a good cash position that show both durability and the possibility for further growth.

In contrast, the second company has deliberately expanded into high-margin industries like renewable energy and cloud computing, demonstrating its versatility and positioning itself for long-term revenue stability and growth despite market instability. The third company’s extraordinary rise in Business Process as a Service (BPaaS) revenue and an impressive backlog of revenue under contract shows a high demand for its services and a potential trajectory for future expansion.

When taken as a whole, these equities provide appealing investment prospects supported by their robust financial results, calculated risks, and ability to overcome market difficulties.

Explore these companies’ growth paths and financial nuances to understand why they are poised to yield significant returns of up to 10x by 2026.

Radcom (RDCM)

Source: Shutterstock

Radcom’s (NASDAQ:RDCM) solid liquidity position and positive cash flow reflect its sound financial standing. Radcom has $82.2 million in cash as of 2023. Additionally, Radcom produced $4.5 million in positive cash flow in 2023, helping the business reach its largest cash reserve level. Radcom’s operations are producing more cash than they are spending. Hence, this reflects a sharp operational edge, progressive financial standing, and expansion opportunities for the long term.

Additionally, the company’s financial position is compellingly illustrated by the profitability measures. Radcom delivered a non-GAAP net income of $10.2 million in 2023, a considerable boost from $2.9 million in 2022. This is setting a new high for profitability. Similarly, Q4 2023 delivered a record non-GAAP net income of $3.8 million. This is a massive increase above Q4 2022’s $1.3 million. Hence, these bottom line numbers demonstrate the company’s capacity to convert rising sales into increased profitability.

Furthermore, Radcom’s non-GAAP operating income for Q4 2023 was $2.7 million. This is 19% of sales, a significant increase from Q4 2022’s $608K (5% of revenue). To conclude, this suggests a significant improvement in cost control and operational efficiency, which raises margins and profitability.

Sanmina (SANM)

Source: Pixel B / Shutterstock.com

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) leads in end industries with greater margins and quicker growth. This includes cloud, defense, aerospace, digital health and medicine, electric cars, renewable energy, industrial, and optical packaging.

As a result, the company derived $1.87 billion in sales during Q1 2024. The company projects a top line for the second quarter, which ends on March 30, 2024, between $1.825 billion and $1.925 billion. Certainly, Sanmina’s revenue met forecasts despite persistent market-driven inventory absorption and a decline in demand.

Additionally, Sanmina’s operating cash flow for the first quarter came to $126 million. In the same time frame, the business paid $106 million to buy back 2.1 million shares. Sanmina had $632 million in cash and cash equivalents at the end of the first quarter, generating $92 million in free cash flow. Sanmina made capital expenditures of $34 million to fund potential future expansion.

Finally, Sanmina’s inventory was $1.4 billion at the end of Q1, a drop of 18% year over year and 6% sequentially. To sum up, the company keeps its debt ratio low, which helps Sanmina have one of the best balance sheets in the sector.

Alight (ALIT)

Source: Blackboard / Shutterstock

The backlog of revenue under contract signifies solid revenue streams for Alight (NYSE:ALIT). The company has $3 billion in revenue for 2024, $2.1 billion for 2025, and $1.5 billion for 2026 under the backlog. This backlog reflects Alight’s strong client connections and potential future revenue sources. It also emphasizes the company’s fundamental capacity to sign long-term agreements, which are vital to maintaining stability and development.

In Q4 2023, the top-line from BPaaS increased by 29.8% to $222 million, or 23.1% of the consolidated top-line. Similarly, revenue from BPaaS boosted by 34% to $756 million in 2023, holding 22.2% of overall revenue. The industry is in high demand for Alight’s cloud-based integrated digital solutions, which is reflected in the sales growth of Alight’s BPaaS offerings.

Moreover, Alight’s success in BPaaS bookings demonstrates its capacity to grow existing partnerships and attract new ones. With total contract value bookings of more than $2.2 billion since the beginning of 2021, the company achieved BPaaS bookings of $261 million in Q4. Overall, these reservations demonstrate Alight’s ability to seize market opportunities and provide customers with value through its BPaaS products.

On the date of publication, Yiannis Zourmpanos did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Yiannis Zourmpanos is the founder of Yiazou Capital Research, a stock-market research platform designed to elevate the due diligence process through in-depth business analysis.

More From InvestorPlace

The post 3 Stocks With the Promising Potential of 1,000% Gains by 2026 appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.