Markets
ATVI

3 Stocks With Strong Earnings That You Should Watch Now

Contributor
Jose Najarro The Motley Fool
Published

Many experts have said that it's time to slow down on buying growth stocks and focus instead on stocks with solid earnings. In today's video, I'll look at three profitable companies and share my reasons for why you should add them to your watch list. The three companies are Activision (NASDAQ: ATVI), Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA), and Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ: TTWO).

Reasons to add them to your watch list:

  1. All three companies are profitable, positive in cash flow, have a strong balance sheet, and operate in a growing market of mobile gaming and in-game transactions.
  2. Activision has been very aggressive at expanding its mobile gaming exposure. As of April 1, it had numerous games on the top charts.
  3. Electronic Arts continues to expand its gaming catalog through acquisitions.
  4. Take-Two Interactive is the smallest of the group, but it expects to grow the fastest in terms of revenue. It is also the only one without any form of debt.

Click the video below for my full thoughts.

*Stock prices used were the closing prices of April 1, 2021. The video was published on April 3, 2021.

10 stocks we like better than Activision Blizzard
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Activision Blizzard wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

Jose Najarro has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Activision Blizzard and Take-Two Interactive. The Motley Fool recommends Electronic Arts. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policyJose is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ATVI EA TTWO

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular