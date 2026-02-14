3 Stocks That Will Be Worth $3 Trillion or More in 3 Years

Key Points

There have only been four companies to reach a $3 trillion market cap or greater. But as the stock market rises, the $3 trillion level will eventually be breached by many more companies. In fact, I think three of them will each reach that level over the next three years.

The three that I've got my eye on are Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM), and Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO). All of these companies are within striking distance, and each looks like a worthy investment option now.

How far do they have to go?

Some of these companies have further to go than others. Amazon is already a $2.4 trillion company, so projecting that it will rise to a market cap of $3 trillion in three years isn't really that bold a call. It only needs to manage a growth rate of 8% over the next three years to get there. If that's all, the faster it grows, the more likely it will be a disappointment for most investors. I think Amazon has a much better growth case than that, but we'll get to that in a bit.

Taiwan Semiconductor and Broadcom have much further to go. Taiwan Semiconductor is a $1.72 trillion company, while Broadcom tops the sales at $1.47 trillion. It will take a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20% and 27%, respectively, for each to rise to a $3 trillion cap three years from now.

That's no easy task, but if each can deliver that rate of return, they will make for no-brainer buys right now. But are these growth rates feasible?

How will they get there?

Amazon is probably the easiest company to make a case for. Although it only needs to deliver an 8% growth rate to reach this level, it has managed to grow its revenue above double digits for the past four years.

AMZN Revenue (Quarterly YoY Growth) data by YCharts.

I have no doubt that it will continue that trend over the next few years, and it could grow at an even faster rate thanks to the acceleration of artificial intelligence (AI) spending. Amazon Web Services (AWS), its cloud computing service that powers traditional and AI workloads, posted revenue growth of 24% in the fourth quarter (Q4) -- the best in 13 quarters. This is a clear sign that Amazon's business is thriving, and with AWS having a much better operating margin than the rest of the business, its outsized growth will have an even greater effect on profits. Amazon is a lock to reach a $3 trillion market cap in three years and should beat the market along the way.

Taiwan Semiconductor is a key part of the AI build-out, as its chip foundries manufacture a large chunk of the logic chips utilized in AI devices. Management expects huge growth from AI over the next few years, with AI chip revenue rising at nearly a 60% CAGR. However, that's not a companywide growth rate, as other companies utilize its foundry services outside of AI. From 2024 to 2029, management expects a CAGR of nearly 25% companywide, easily surpassing the 20% return threshold needed to rise to a $3 trillion company three years from now.

Last is Broadcom. It has the longest way to go but will likely grow at the fastest rate. Although it does several other things, its biggest growth driver is its custom AI chips, which it designs in a partnership with AI hyperscalers. By designing a chip around a specific workload, Broadcom can achieve better results at a lower price point but at the cost of flexibility. These are massively growing in popularity, and Broadcom expects to double its AI segment revenue year over year during Q1 2026. As more hyperscalers launch their custom chip design with Broadcom, their growth rate will continue to be strong. This will drive Broadcom to become a $3 trillion company quickly, and investors shouldn't miss out on this stock.

Keithen Drury has positions in Amazon, Broadcom, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool recommends Broadcom. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

