3 Stocks That Went Up Amid DOGE Federal Cuts

One of President Donald Trump’s numerous executive orders issued on the first day of his second term, was to establish and implement the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Spearheaded by Elon Musk, DOGE quickly worked to slash federal spending.

Dozens of federal agencies, including the Social Security Administration (SSA), Department of Justice (DOJ), Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Department of Education (ED) have borne the brunt of severe savings cutbacks. Real estate leases have been cancelled, contracts have been terminated and nearly 280,000 people were fired. And more federal job cuts are in the works.

DOGE’s federal cuts triggered tremors in an already shaken economy. GDP was growing at a slower pace than expected and the personal saving rate among consumers was down. Once DOGE cuts hit and the imminent threat of trade wars became a reality, the stock market turned volatile.

But, not all stocks tanked. As of Mar. 4, the following three corporations actually saw big gains, as reported U.S. News & World Report. Let’s have a look — while keeping in mind that the picture at large is more volatile as of Apr. 11, due to increasing tariff tumult.

Palantir Technologies Inc.

Palantir Technologies, an AI technology company and a big player in the U.S. government contractor space saw massive gains earlier in the year. In the most recent quarter, Palantir’s U.S. government revenue shot up 45% year over year to $343 million, which equates to roughly 41% of the company’s total revenue. Though Palantir saw big gains, it deflated a bit on Apr. 10 and valuation volatility is anticipated.

Wells Fargo & Co.

Wells Fargo has been around since 1852 and is still a strong player in the financial services space, serving one in three U.S. households and 10% of small businesses. Wells Fargo has come under major scrutiny for predatory lending practices. This actually helped it stock in early 2025 — because DOGE targeted the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), which enforces regulations that put corporations like Wells Fargo through the ringer. But as of Apr. 11, Wells Fargo stock slipped in the midst of the tariff tumult.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. (BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton, a consulting, analytics and cyber solutions firm gets a lot of big business from the government for defense, civil and intel-related work. Like Palantir, Booz Allen Hamilton could have fallen in the crosshairs of DOGE’s cuts, but was expected to pull through for big wins. The perspective may have shifted though; on Apr. 11, shares of Booz Allen Hamilton fell as much as 5.1%.

