3 Stocks Warren Buffett Owns the Biggest Percentage Stakes In (Hint: Apple Isn't 1 of Them)

Which stocks does Warren Buffett love the most? One way to answer the question could be to look at how much money Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) has invested. Apple would easily be at the top of the list using that approach.

Another tack, though, is to determine the companies where Berkshire has the biggest stakes as a percentage of the total outstanding shares. There's a good argument to be made Buffett especially loves the stocks of companies for which he has the greatest stakes in their success.

With that in mind, here are the three stocks in which Buffett owns the biggest percentage stakes. (Hint: Apple isn't one of them.)

1. DaVita

You might be surprised that Berkshire owns a bigger percentage stake in DaVita (NYSE: DVA) than any other publicly traded company. Berkshire holds a 38.2% stake in the kidney dialysis provider, making it by far DaVita's largest shareholder.

Although Buffett has stated in the past that his "favorite holding period is forever," he hasn't lived up to that ideal with many healthcare stocks. For example, in recent quarters, Berkshire has completely exited its positions in several big drugmakers.

But DaVita is an exception. Berkshire first initiated a position in the company back in 2011. It's likely that investment manager Ted Weschler either made the call or heavily influenced it since he personally owns shares of DaVita. However, it's the kind of business that Buffett typically likes as well -- one that consistently generates solid cash flow.

The stock hasn't performed well so far in 2022, though. DaVita continues to face significant headwinds as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

2. Kraft Heinz

If you look at Berkshire Hathaway's website linking to the company's subsidiaries, you'll see Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ: KHC) on the list. Berkshire doesn't completely own Kraft Heinz, but it does have a 26.6% stake in the food company.

Berkshire, along with private-equity firm 3G Capital, bought Heinz in 2013 and took the company private. A couple of years later, Buffett and Berkshire supported the merger of Kraft and Heinz.

However, Buffett acknowledged in an interview with CNBC in 2019 that Berkshire paid too much for Kraft. Still, he insisted then that he didn't plan on selling and would be content to hold shares of Kraft Heinz for another decade.

Kraft Heinz stands out as one of the few stocks in Berkshire's portfolio that have delivered positive returns so far in 2022. It's also one of Buffett's highest-yield dividend stocks, with a yield of nearly 4.2%.

3. Liberty SiriusXM Group

This one's a little complicated. Berkshire owns 20.4% of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ: LSXMA) shares. It also owns 19.6% of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ: LSXMK) shares. And Berkshire holds a 3.8% stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ: FWON.K).

There's one underlying business behind all of these stocks. The Liberty SiriusXM Group owns a majority stake in satellite radio company SiriusXM. It holds a significant position in Live Nation Entertainment. The company also wholly owns Formula 1 racing and has an interest in the Atlanta Braves.

Berkshire's positions in the Liberty Sirius XM Group stocks haven't been big winners lately. However, that doesn't mean that Buffett doesn't like them. In the fourth quarter of 2021, he added to Berkshire's stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A. And in the first quarter of 2022, Berkshire boosted its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C.

