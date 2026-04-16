3 Stocks With Upgraded Broker Ratings As Markets Hit All-Time High

The major indexes—the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq—closed at record highs yesterday, fueled by optimism that peace between the United States and Iran could prove more durable than the initial two-week ceasefire. Although the year began on an uneasy footing, with sharp market selloffs driven by shifting AI expectations and rising geopolitical tensions, sentiment has improved markedly. A resilient economy, stronger-than-expected macroeconomic data and solid corporate earnings are now underpinning bullish investor sentiments.



Against such a volatile backdrop, it is not easy for retail investors to select stocks for generating solid returns over time. One way to cut short this task is to follow brokers’ recommendations. In this regard, stocks such as Biogen Inc. BIIB, TE Connectivity Ltd. TEL and ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. ZTO are worth considering.



Brokers form their views through direct management access, close analysis of public filings and active participation in earnings calls. Their cross-sector perspective also helps place a company’s fundamentals in a broader macroeconomic and competitive context, giving investors a more grounded sense of how a stock may trade and perform.



A broker upgrade is usually driven by new information, such as revised guidance, channel checks, or updated operating assumptions, that leads to a refreshed earnings and valuation framework. Because this information is not always fully reflected in market expectations, an upgrade can sometimes point to an emerging inflection point before it becomes visible in consensus estimates.



Even so, a broker upgrade should be treated as one input, not a complete investment thesis. Long-term returns are typically shaped by a broader assessment of business quality, valuation, industry structure, catalysts and risks, together with the investor’s own risk tolerance, time horizon, and portfolio objectives.

Selecting the Winning Strategy

We have a screening strategy that may help you identify potential winners.



Broker Rating Upgrades (Four Weeks) of 1% or More: The screen selects stocks that have witnessed broker rating upgrades of 1% or more over the past four weeks.



Current Price Greater Than $5: The stocks must trade above $5.



Average 20-Day Volume Greater Than 100,000: A large trading volume guarantees that the stock is easily tradable.



Zacks Rank Equal to #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy): Despite good or bad market conditions, stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 or 2 have a proven record of success. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



VGM Score of A or B: Our research shows that stocks with a VGM Score of A or B, when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 or 2, offer the best upside potential.

3 Stocks With Upgraded Broker Ratings to Buy Now

Cambridge, MA-based Biogen is one of the world’s leading biotechnology companies, which focuses on developing innovative therapies for treating serious neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. BIIB generates significant royalties from partnership agreements with other pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.



Biogen’s 2026 earnings are expected to rise 3.3% year over year. BIIB, which currently sports a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed a 2.9% upward revision in broker ratings over the past four weeks.



TE Connectivity, based in Galway, Ireland, is a global technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions for a wide range of industries. TEL focuses on emerging technologies such as 5G, electric vehicles, industrial automation and smart cities to position itself at the forefront of connectivity advancements.



TEL’s fiscal 2026 earnings are projected to increase 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. TE Connectivity, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, has witnessed a 5.3% upward revision in broker ratings over the past four weeks.



Based in China, ZTO Express is a leading player in the field of express delivery. ZTO, along with its network partners, provides domestic and international express delivery services.



ZTO Express’ 2026 earnings are expected to grow 14.6% year over year. ZTO, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed an 10% upward revision in broker ratings over the past four weeks.

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Biogen Inc. (BIIB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.