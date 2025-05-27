3 Stocks With Upgraded Broker Ratings to Bet on Amid Uncertainties

Stock markets have been experiencing significant volatility of late. This is largely because of the ongoing trade war, which has also led to expectations of economic slowdown and rising inflation. As such, the Federal Reserve has kept interest rates steady. In such an uncertain environment, retail investors face significant challenges in selecting the right stocks and achieving strong returns.



One way to cut short this task is to follow brokers’ recommendations. In this regard, stocks like Urban Outfitters, Inc. URBN, Inogen, Inc. INGN and Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. SWX are worth buying.



As brokers directly communicate with top management, they have more insight into what is happening in a particular company. They assess a company’s publicly available documents and even attend conference calls. Brokers have more understanding of the overall sector and industry. They place company fundamentals against the current economic backdrop to determine how a particular stock will fare as an investment.



When brokers upgrade a stock, one can easily rely on their judgment. Yet, depending on broker upgrades is not enough to build your investment portfolio. A few other factors should be taken into account to ensure steady returns.

Selecting the Winning Strategy

We have a screening strategy that will help in your search for potential winners:



Broker Rating Upgrades (Four Weeks) of 1% or More: The screen selects stocks that have witnessed broker rating upgrades of 1% or more over the last four weeks.



Current Price Greater Than $5: The stocks must trade above $5.



Average 20-Day Volume Greater Than 100,000: A large trading volume guarantees that the stock is easily tradable.



Zacks Rank Equal to #1 or 2: Despite good or bad market conditions, stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) have a proven record of success. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



VGM Score of A or B: Our research shows that stocks with a VGM Score of A or B, when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 or 2, offer the best upside potential.

3 Stocks With Upgraded Broker Ratings to Consider

Philadelphia, PA-based Urban Outfitters is a lifestyle specialty retailer that offers fashion apparel and accessories, footwear, home décor and gift products. URBN’s merchandise is generally sold directly to consumers through stores, catalogs, call centers and e-commerce platforms.



Urban Outfitters’ fiscal 2026 earnings are expected to rise 20% year over year. URBN, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed a 9.1% upward revision in broker ratings over the past four weeks.



Headquartered in Goleta, CA, Inogen is a medical technology business primarily focusing on respiratory health. INGN develops, manufactures and markets innovative respiratory health products, including portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental LTOT to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions and the Simeox product for airway clearance treatment.



INGN’s 2025 earnings are projected to grow 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Inogen, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, has witnessed a 25% upward revision in broker ratings over the past four weeks.



Based in Las Vegas, NV, Southwest Gas is a regulated utility that provides natural gas services. SWX makes deliveries of natural gas under a priority system established by state regulatory commissions.



Southwest Gas’ 2025 earnings are expected to increase 18.4% year over year. SWX, presently sporting a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed a 14.3% upward revision in broker ratings over the past four weeks.



Get the remaining stock on the list and start putting this and other ideas to the test. It can all be done with the Research Wizard stock picking and backtesting software.



The Research Wizard is a great place to begin. It's easy to use. Everything is in plain language. And it's very intuitive. Start your Research Wizard trial today. And the next time you read an economic report, open up the Research Wizard, plug your finds in, and see what gems come out.



Click here to sign up for a free trial of the Research Wizard today.



Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.



Disclosure: Performance information for Zacks’ portfolios and strategies are available at: https://www.zacks.com/performance

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Southwest Gas Corporation (SWX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Inogen, Inc (INGN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.